Today’s Wordle #1542 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 8th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 07:58
Threshold
T$0.01605+0.37%
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.23%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05166-2.83%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04372+6.40%
GET
GET$0.008632-0.17%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Welcome back to your daily Wordle guide, oh my dearest Wordlers. If you’re not playing Pips yet, I highly recommend it. You can read all about the newest game on the NYT Games app right here, and check out my guide for today’s super challenging Pips here. If you’re not interested in a new game and just want to solve today’s Wordle, keep scrolling. Hints, clues and the answer await!

Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: FRAME (131 words remaining)

The Hint: Baby bird.

The Clue: This is an onomatopoeic word.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

FRAME wasn’t a great starting word today. The best thing about it was that it eliminated the A and E from the board. With a lonely R I guessed one of my go-to second guesses: CHOIR. This slashed away 130 words and left me with just one: CHIRP for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Shockingly, the Bot and I tied. Again. It’s been a tie every day but one in September. Close games are fun when it’s the NFL, but not particularly exciting for a month-long game of competitive Wordle. Our scores each tick up by one:

Erik: 5 points

Wordle Bot: 8 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word chirp comes from Middle English chirpen (also spelled chirpyn), which was an imitative verb formed to mimic the short, sharp sounds of small birds or insects. It is related to chirken (“to creak, chirp”) and probably influenced by similar onomatopoeic forms across Germanic languages (compare Dutch tjilpen and German zirpen for “chirp, twitter”). Its roots are purely imitative, echoing the sound itself rather than deriving from a concrete Indo-European root.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/07/todays-wordle-1542-hints-and-answer-for-monday-september-8th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.43+1.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.53-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Share
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22947+6.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4283+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Share
Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

PANews reported on September 8th that Kinto, according to its official Medium post, lost 577 ETH in July due to a CPIMP proxy exploit on Arbitrum's $K token . This has exacerbated funding and debt pressures, and the team has not received any compensation since July. The project has now been shut down. All remaining assets (approximately $800,000) will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, with an estimated 76% principal recovery. The founder will personally donate $55,000, and victims will receive up to $1,100 per address and can participate in future fund recovery through the CVR protocol. Kinto wallet and asset withdrawals will be available until September 30th, and the ERA airdrop is expected to be distributed on October 15th.
Sidekick
K$0.1597+7.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0017646-10.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week