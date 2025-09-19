Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Friday at last! 2XP Friday if you’re playing Competitive Wordle against a friend or against the Wordle Bot or against me, your humble narrator. Let’s solve this Wordle, oh thou Wordlers!

Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CHOIR (107 words remaining)

The Hint: Not right now.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with consonants.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CHOIR is usually a second guess for me, but I figured I’d give it a try in the opening slot. It wasn’t terrible, leaving me with 107 possible solutions and a green ‘R’. I went with all new letters for my second guess, Wordle Bot’s favorite word SLATE. That left me with just one remaining possibility: LATER for the win! Huzzah!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 1 point for guessing in three and 0 for tying. Double that for 2XP Friday and we each get two. Our September totals inch up, but the Bot is winning by a wide margin:

Erik: 11 points

Wordle Bot: 20 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word later comes from Middle English later, a comparative form of late meaning “more late.” Late itself comes from Old English læt (“slow, sluggish, occurring after the proper time”), which is related to Old High German laz (“slow, idle”) and ultimately from Proto-Germanic lata- (“slow, lazy”). So later literally means “more late” or “comparatively late.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!