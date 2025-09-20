Today’s Wordle #1554 Hints And Answer For Saturday, September 20th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: BEARD (8 words remaining)

The Hint: No, you go ahead.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter in it.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

I got very lucky today. I’m not sure where BEARD came from, though I was considering BRAID at first and changed course. I’m not sure if it would have made a difference. DECOR slashed the possible solutions down from 8 to 3 though I only came up with DEFER and DETER (somehow not even thinking of REFER) and I just took a wild swing and got lucky. DEFER for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

Finally, after many days of ties and losses, I actually beat the Bot. September has NOT been my month. In any case, I get 1 point for guessing in 3 and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. Our September totals narrow, but not by much:

Erik: 13 points

Wordle Bot: 19 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word defer comes from Latin dēferre meaning “to bring down, carry away, report, refer.” This is from dē- (“down, away”) + ferre (“to bear, carry”). Through Old French deferer, it entered Middle English with the sense “to refer (a matter)” or “to yield to someone’s judgment or wishes.”

