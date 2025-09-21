The post Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12… The post Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12…

Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:58
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down!

Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining)

The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12 remaining possible solutions. I came up with a few, and COVEN just stuck out at me because I’ve been thinking about fall and about Halloween and I figured at least it would knock out a few other words. Lucky for me, it was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Another win after many, many losses this month. If only it was 2XP Friday! I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. Our September totals return to neck-and-neck:

Erik: 16 points

Wordle Bot: 18 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word coven comes from Middle English covent (meaning “assembly” or “agreement”), which itself comes from Old French covent or couvent (“assembly, convent”), from Latin conventus (“meeting, gathering”), the past participle of convenīre (“to come together, convene”). Its association with witches’ gatherings developed later, around the 17th century, influenced by its use for monastic convents or assemblies.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.