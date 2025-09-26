The post Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs. In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining) The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes… The post Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs. In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining) The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes…

Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:49
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016942-0.98%
Octavia
VIA$0.015-0.66%
KIND
KIND$0.001973-35.41%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2361-0.42%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000606-5.60%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs.

In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle!

Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining)

The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes (like D or B) because if they end up being right you really narrow down your answers. Alas, even with 43 words remaining I couldn’t quite clinch this one. DAUNT moved my yellow boxes to green and left me with just five remaining words, but DAILY (which I was so certain of!) was one letter off. DALLY ended up being the answer.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I think I’m cooked, dearest Wordlers. The Bot has consistently beaten me all month long other than a handful of days, and when it’s not trouncing me, we’re getting ties. I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. That’s -2 for 2XP Friday. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating me, which is 4 points for 2XP Friday. Our September totals widen even more:

Erik: 14 points

Wordle Bot: 25 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word dally comes from Middle English dallyen, meaning “to talk, chat, play, or trifle.” It is probably related to the Old French dalier (“to amuse oneself, make merry”) and may be linked to dal meaning “merriment” or “sport.” By the 14th century it carried the sense of wasting time or lingering idly, and by the 16th century it also gained the connotation of flirtation or playful romantic involvement.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/25/todays-wordle-1560-hints-and-answer-for-friday-september-26th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON