Together AI Enhances Fine-Tuning Platform with Larger Models and Hugging Face Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:45
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000299+1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0967-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015988-4.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1446+2.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15935-1.32%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014961+2.43%


Lawrence Jengar
Sep 10, 2025 19:13

Together AI unveils major upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, including support for 100B+ parameter models, extended context lengths, and improved integration with Hugging Face Hub.





Together AI has announced significant upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, aiming to streamline the model customization process for AI developers. The latest enhancements include the ability to train models with over 100 billion parameters, extended context lengths, and enhanced integration with the Hugging Face Hub, according to Together AI.

Expanding Model Capacity

The platform now supports a range of new large models, such as DeepSeek-R1, Qwen3-235B, and Llama 4 Maverick. These models are designed to perform complex tasks, sometimes rivaling proprietary models. The platform’s engineering optimizations allow for efficient training of these large-scale models, reducing both costs and time investments.

Longer Context Lengths

Responding to the growing need for long-context processing, Together AI has overhauled its training systems to support increased context lengths. Developers can now utilize context lengths of up to 131k tokens for certain models, enhancing the platform’s capability to handle complex and lengthy data inputs.

Integration with Hugging Face Hub

The integration with Hugging Face Hub allows developers to fine-tune a wide array of models hosted on the platform. This feature enables users to start with a pre-adapted model and further customize it for specific tasks. Additionally, outputs from training runs can be directly saved into a repository on the Hub, facilitating seamless model management.

Advanced Training Objectives

Together AI has also expanded its support for Preference Optimization with new training objectives, such as length-normalized DPO and SimPO, offering more flexibility in training on preference data. The platform now supports the maximum batch size setting, optimizing the training process across different models and modes.

These enhancements are part of Together AI’s commitment to provide cutting-edge tools for AI researchers and engineers. With these new features, the Fine-Tuning Platform is positioned to support even the most demanding AI development tasks, making it a cornerstone for innovation in machine learning.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/together-ai-enhances-fine-tuning-platform-larger-models

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went