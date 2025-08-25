Token unlocks this week: SUI and Jupiter (JUP) lead $620M scheduled release

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:40
Worldcoin
WLD$0.935-4.20%
Jupiter
JUP$0.4894-6.11%
Solana
SOL$197-5.32%
SUI
SUI$3.4754-5.04%
Kamino
KMNO$0.05621-6.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.49%

SUI and Jupiter lead a massive $620 million token unlock wave scheduled to go into circulation in the week between August 25 and September 1.

SUI unlocks 44 million tokens worth $159.26 million. In addition, JUP releases 53.47 million tokens valued at $26.96 million. Major linear unlocks include SOL, WLD, TIA, DOGE, and TAO during this period.

SUI and Jupiter dominate single token unlock schedule

SUI tops the single unlock category with 44 million tokens worth $159.26 million being released during the week. This unlock affects 1.25% of the total unlock supply scheduled for the current period. The layer-1 blockchain project faces the largest dollar value impact among all single unlocks.

As per Tokenomist data, Jupiter follows with 53.47 million JUP tokens valued at $26.96 million entering circulation. The unlock impacts 1.78% of Jupiter’s unlock supply allocation while providing substantial selling pressure.

Source: Tokenomist

Optimism contributes 31.34 million OP tokens valued at $23.91 million, affecting 1.90% of the unlock supply. KMNO contributes 229.17 million tokens valued at $13.70 million and affects a 6.81% supply. HUMA contributes 337.92 million tokens valued at $9.84 million and affects a whopping 23.38% of the unlock supply.

VENOM will release 59.26 million tokens for $8.75 million, and SOPH will release 267.51 million tokens for $8.74 million. While ALT releases 240.10 million tokens for $8.44 million, ZETA finishes off its share with 44.26 million tokens unlocked.

SAHARA rounds out the list with 84.27 million tokens worth $7.23 million, and REZ reports 448.70 million tokens worth $6.08 million.

Linear unlock schedules create continuous market pressure

With 506.47K Solana tokens valued at $102.80 million being distributed over the course of the week, Solana is the leader in the linear unlock category. SOL’s enormous token base means that only 0.09% of the circulating supply is impacted by this daily unlock.

TRUMP token follows with 4.89 million tokens valued at $41.96 million impacting 2.45% of circulating supply. Worldcoin adds 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $35.58 million affecting 1.98% of total circulation.

Dogecoin distributes 96.54 million DOGE worth $21.79 million, while Bittensor provides 50.40K TAO tokens worth $17.87 million. Because of its massive token count, DOGE only affects 0.06% of the supply, whereas TAO affects 0.54%. Celestia will release 6.96 million TIA tokens, valued at $14.27 million.

3.01 million SUI tokens worth $10.91 million and 700K AVAX tokens worth $17.76 million are examples of more linear releases. While ETHFI adds 8.46 million tokens worth $10.58 million, MORPHO releases 6.96 million tokens worth $17.67 million.

Smaller linear releases include DOT with 2.30 million tokens worth $9.37 million, IP’s release of 2.32 million tokens valued at $14.38 million, and JTO unlocking 4.20 million tokens worth $8.03 million. ENS concludes with 307.7K tokens valued at $7.91 million.

Smaller projects show varying unlock progress stages

As per CoinMarketCap data, Orderly leads the smaller unlock category. The decentralized exchange maintains a $43.67 million market cap with 252.12 million ORDER tokens in circulation. Unlock progress is at 30.60%, with 50 million ORDER tokens scheduled for the next release.

Elumia Crowns holds 866.62 million ELU tokens in circulation with 95.28% unlock progress achieved. The next unlock will release 14.16 million ELU tokens representing 1.57% of total locked supply.

LILLIUS shows a 2.13% daily decline at $0.0009284 price with $307,625 market capitalization. The project maintains 331.34 million LLT tokens in circulation achieving 33.31% unlock progress. The next release brings 17.2 million LLT tokens to market, representing 1.72% of locked supply.

Vector has 772.68K VEC tokens in circulation. Unlock progress sits at 63.91% with 268,219 VEC tokens set for the next release.

Dechat trades at $0.002770 with 4.46% daily gains and $13,562 market cap. The platform maintains 4.89 million DECHAT tokens in circulation with 57.84% unlock progress completed. The next unlock releases 286,413 DECHAT tokens representing 1.15% of total locked supply for the communication protocol.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sui-jup-lead-token-unlocks-this-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-3.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9707-2.06%
Polkadot
DOT$3.911-4.11%
RWAX
APP$0.002985-14.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.59%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01669+2.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4596-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining