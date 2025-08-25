Token unlocks this week: SUI and Jupiter (JUP) lead $620M scheduled release

SUI and Jupiter lead a massive $620 million token unlock wave scheduled to go into circulation in the week between August 25 and September 1.

SUI unlocks 44 million tokens worth $159.26 million. In addition, JUP releases 53.47 million tokens valued at $26.96 million. Major linear unlocks include SOL, WLD, TIA, DOGE, and TAO during this period.

SUI and Jupiter dominate single token unlock schedule

SUI tops the single unlock category with 44 million tokens worth $159.26 million being released during the week. This unlock affects 1.25% of the total unlock supply scheduled for the current period. The layer-1 blockchain project faces the largest dollar value impact among all single unlocks.

As per Tokenomist data, Jupiter follows with 53.47 million JUP tokens valued at $26.96 million entering circulation. The unlock impacts 1.78% of Jupiter’s unlock supply allocation while providing substantial selling pressure.

Source: Tokenomist

Optimism contributes 31.34 million OP tokens valued at $23.91 million, affecting 1.90% of the unlock supply. KMNO contributes 229.17 million tokens valued at $13.70 million and affects a 6.81% supply. HUMA contributes 337.92 million tokens valued at $9.84 million and affects a whopping 23.38% of the unlock supply.

VENOM will release 59.26 million tokens for $8.75 million, and SOPH will release 267.51 million tokens for $8.74 million. While ALT releases 240.10 million tokens for $8.44 million, ZETA finishes off its share with 44.26 million tokens unlocked.

SAHARA rounds out the list with 84.27 million tokens worth $7.23 million, and REZ reports 448.70 million tokens worth $6.08 million.

Linear unlock schedules create continuous market pressure

With 506.47K Solana tokens valued at $102.80 million being distributed over the course of the week, Solana is the leader in the linear unlock category. SOL’s enormous token base means that only 0.09% of the circulating supply is impacted by this daily unlock.

TRUMP token follows with 4.89 million tokens valued at $41.96 million impacting 2.45% of circulating supply. Worldcoin adds 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $35.58 million affecting 1.98% of total circulation.

Dogecoin distributes 96.54 million DOGE worth $21.79 million, while Bittensor provides 50.40K TAO tokens worth $17.87 million. Because of its massive token count, DOGE only affects 0.06% of the supply, whereas TAO affects 0.54%. Celestia will release 6.96 million TIA tokens, valued at $14.27 million.

3.01 million SUI tokens worth $10.91 million and 700K AVAX tokens worth $17.76 million are examples of more linear releases. While ETHFI adds 8.46 million tokens worth $10.58 million, MORPHO releases 6.96 million tokens worth $17.67 million.

Smaller linear releases include DOT with 2.30 million tokens worth $9.37 million, IP’s release of 2.32 million tokens valued at $14.38 million, and JTO unlocking 4.20 million tokens worth $8.03 million. ENS concludes with 307.7K tokens valued at $7.91 million.

Smaller projects show varying unlock progress stages

As per CoinMarketCap data, Orderly leads the smaller unlock category. The decentralized exchange maintains a $43.67 million market cap with 252.12 million ORDER tokens in circulation. Unlock progress is at 30.60%, with 50 million ORDER tokens scheduled for the next release.

Elumia Crowns holds 866.62 million ELU tokens in circulation with 95.28% unlock progress achieved. The next unlock will release 14.16 million ELU tokens representing 1.57% of total locked supply.

LILLIUS shows a 2.13% daily decline at $0.0009284 price with $307,625 market capitalization. The project maintains 331.34 million LLT tokens in circulation achieving 33.31% unlock progress. The next release brings 17.2 million LLT tokens to market, representing 1.72% of locked supply.

Vector has 772.68K VEC tokens in circulation. Unlock progress sits at 63.91% with 268,219 VEC tokens set for the next release.

Dechat trades at $0.002770 with 4.46% daily gains and $13,562 market cap. The platform maintains 4.89 million DECHAT tokens in circulation with 57.84% unlock progress completed. The next unlock releases 286,413 DECHAT tokens representing 1.15% of total locked supply for the communication protocol.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sui-jup-lead-token-unlocks-this-week/