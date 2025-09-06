TOKEN6900 Price Prediction: Will the Post-Presale Dip Spark a 100% Rally?

The meme coin arena has once again shown its unpredictability, with TOKEN6900 making one of the most remarkable launches in recent weeks.

After a presale full of speculation and excitement, the token hit the market with impressive momentum, rewarding early investors before facing a post-presale dip.

Now, the big question is whether this pullback could set the stage for a potential 100% rally, as attention also begins shifting toward rising contenders like Snorter Token.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Can It Reclaim Its Launch Momentum?

On launch, TOKEN6900 wasted no time grabbing attention. Within a short span, the project climbed to nearly $10 million in market capitalization, with intraday peaks touching as high as $12 to $12.5 million.

At one point, it registered a 61% gain in a single day. As expected, this rapid rise was followed by waves of selling pressure, with presale buyers locking in profits and causing short-term dips.

TOKEN6900 (T6900) Price Analysis

The pullback that followed shifted the chart into a clear downtrend, marked by lower highs and lower lows. At present, TOKEN6900 is trading around a $5.4 million market cap, significantly below its peak.

The key support zone now sits at $0.0050 to $0.0053, while the nearest resistance levels can be found at $0.0065 to $0.0070. A major resistance level also stands around $0.0095 to $0.010.

The overall picture shows that selling pressure has weighed heavily since launch, but the token still sits at a crucial support zone.