Tokenization Platform Centrifuge Receives Investment from Republic Digital

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Crowdfundinsider, Republic Digital announced an investment in Centrifuge, a tokenization platform focused on financial products , furthering its commitment to digital assets and tokenization. Republic Digital did not disclose the specific size of the investment, but it stated that the investment will be used to integrate regulated digital assets with decentralized infrastructure to enable the transfer, combination, and liquidity of real-world assets (RWAs). Republic Digital noted that only $24 billion in RWAs have been tokenized, while the potential market size for asset management is as high as $125 trillion.