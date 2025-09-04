Tokenized Gold Market Surges to $2.57 Billion

- The tokenized gold market grew to a $2.57 billion valuation.
In September 2025, the tokenized gold market surpassed $2.57 billion, led by Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’s PAXG, driven by increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets.
This growth signifies a shift towards digital asset investment, potentially impacting gold’s market dynamics and enhancing the accessibility and liquidity of the precious metals sector.
Tokenized Gold’s Rise: $2.57 Billion Market Valuation
In September 2025, the tokenized gold market achieved a milestone valuation of $2.57 billion, driven by increased investor demand. Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’s PAXG emerged as leading contributors, collectively accounting for the market’s growth. Tether minted approximately 129,000 XAUT tokens, while Paxos’s PAXG saw inflows of $141.5 million.
The growing acceptance and circulation of tokenized gold illustrate a shift in how investors engage with precious metals. Increased liquidity and accessibility, along with heightened investor interest, have marked a change in market dynamics.
Major players like Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, highlight the bridge tokenized gold creates between physical commodities and digital transferability, although no direct statements were issued. “Digital gold tokens like XAUT and PAXG bridge the gap between the physical commodity and blockchain’s instant, global transferability.” – Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, Tether Official Transparency Portal. Investor sentiment remains strong, evidenced by growing market capitalization and trading volume.
Surpassing Gold ETFs: Tokenized Gold Leads Innovation
Did you know? The tokenized gold market’s growth surpassed traditional gold ETFs, driven by higher liquidity and fractionalization capabilities.
According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold (XAUt) currently holds a price of $3,535.15 with a market cap of $871,499,067. Recent data shows a trading volume of $45,963,875, and price fluctuations include a 4.31% increase over the past week.Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:39 UTC on September 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
The Coincu research team notes that the tokenized gold market’s rise may lead to increased financial and technological innovations as more investors seek exposure to blockchain-based assets. Future regulatory focus could emerge as these markets gain prominence.
