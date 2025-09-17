Tokenized RWA market surpasses $30B as Securitize leads onchain asset movement

Key Takeaways

The tokenized real-world assets market has surpassed $30 billion, according to RWA.xyz data released today.

The milestone reflects growing institutional adoption as traditional assets including Treasuries, private credit, institutional funds and commodities migrate to blockchain platforms. The sector is targeting $1 trillion in total value.

Securitize has emerged as the leading tokenization platform globally, positioning itself at the forefront of the shift to bring conventional financial instruments onchain.

The growth spans multiple asset classes as financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain-based alternatives for traditional investment products and commodities trading.