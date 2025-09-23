PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, Singapore startup Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) announced that it has completed US$11 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing to build tokenized securities infrastructure. This round of financing was led by Mark Pui. According to reports, Synthesys (formerly Equitize), founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that brings together more than 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates cross-jurisdictional compliance and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, Singapore startup Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) announced that it has completed US$11 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing to build tokenized securities infrastructure. This round of financing was led by Mark Pui. According to reports, Synthesys (formerly Equitize), founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that brings together more than 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates cross-jurisdictional compliance and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities.

Tokenized securities infrastructure firm Synthesys completes $11 million in seed and strategic funding

By: PANews
2025/09/23 20:10
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, Singapore startup Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) announced that it has completed US$11 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing to build tokenized securities infrastructure. This round of financing was led by Mark Pui.

According to reports, Synthesys (formerly Equitize), founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that brings together more than 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates cross-jurisdictional compliance and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities.

