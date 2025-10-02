ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC). In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators. According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets. These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime). In brief (TL;DR) 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years. Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration). Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures. Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems. What Tenev said at Token2049 During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion. According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will… The post Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC). In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators. According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets. These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime). In brief (TL;DR) 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years. Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration). Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures. Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems. What Tenev said at Token2049 During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion. According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will…

Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:14
COM
COM$0.00464+6.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.09707+2.06%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28185+3.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05129-0.44%
1
1$0.02764-14.00%

The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC).

In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators.

According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets.

These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime).

In brief (TL;DR)

  • 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years.
  • Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration).
  • Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures.
  • Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems.

What Tenev said at Token2049

During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion.

According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will likely take longer.

The message is clear: there will be no sudden jumps, but a gradual path guided by new rules and technological infrastructures. Yet, the general trajectory already seems outlined.

Why it matters: numbers, efficiency, and costs

Tokenization offers the potential to reduce the number of intermediaries, speed up the settlement process, and decrease post-trade operational costs.

The technology enables native asset fractionalization, increasing liquidity 24/7, thanks to programmable transfers via smart contracts. That said, efficiency must coexist with compliance requirements and rigorous controls.

As of today, the tokenization market, with an estimated capitalization of about https://rwa.xyz, is still in its infancy, especially when compared to the value of the global public equity, which exceeds https://www.weforum.org (2023 estimate, World Economic Forum).

This difference highlights enormous potential, but also the need for scalability and regulatory compliance. Indeed, without a shared infrastructure, adoption will remain fragmented.

Timelines for Adoption

  • 0–5 years: introduction of pilot regulatory frameworks and targeted use cases (e.g., bonds, money market funds, private markets), as already experimented with the launch of over 200 tokenized securities on Arbitrum for European users.
  • 5–10 years: gradual integration with existing infrastructures, definition of interoperability standards, and increase in trading volumes.
  • 10 years+: potential for mainstream adoption in specific asset classes, with convergence of legacy solutions and DLT technologies, capable of offering digital custody and full security.

The rules that will unlock the market: USA vs EU

United States — In the USA, the regulatory path for tokenized securities depends on the interpretation of existing regulations (SEC, CFTC) and legislative initiatives currently under discussion.

Among the proposals is the Financial Innovation and Technology Act (FIT21), whose legislative process is still ongoing between the House and the Senate (Congress.gov). The final framework for aspects such as custody, ATS for digital assets, and the distinctions between security and commodity remains to be defined. In this context, the scope of the rules will be decisive.

European Union — In Europe, the regulatory framework already appears more defined. The MiCA regulation governs crypto assets not qualified as financial instruments, while security tokens continue to be regulated under MiFID II. Additionally, the DLT Pilot Regime promotes controlled experiments on markets and settlement based on DLT, contributing to an initial advantage in regulation (European Commission). It should be noted that harmonization between public and private actors remains a key step.

In summary, legal certainty will be the driver of adoption: without clear rules, use cases remain confined.

Who is experimenting today

How it works, in practice

Tokenization allows the transformation of economic rights on real assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain, enabling on-chain management and programmable controls.

This results in traceability, with execution mechanisms that are more streamlined compared to traditional processes. For a practical guide on the technical and regulatory steps, see our dedicated guide: Tokenization: how it works and why it interests the markets.

  • Issuance: creation of the token that represents the underlying asset.
  • Registration: insertion of the token into a smart contract on a distributed ledger, complete with transfer and execution policy.
  • Trading and regulation: operations conducted on regulated platforms or environments that accept tokenized instruments, with significantly faster settlement processes.

Mini‑FAQ

Which assets are candidates for tokenization?

Stocks, bonds, funds, private debt instruments, real estate, and credits; the limit is not technology, but the legal and market structure. In fact, the legal framework determines what is actually achievable.

Is it safe and regulated?

Security and regulation depend on the jurisdiction, custody model, and trading venue.

In the EU, the MiCA, MiFID II, and DLT Pilot Regime regulations apply, while in the USA the regulatory framework is evolving between SEC/CFTC rules and legislative proposals like FIT21 (Congress.gov). That said, operational safeguards remain central.

Impact and Prospects

If tokenization consolidates, it can reduce friction, increase transparency, and expand access to financial assets.

However, the transition will require shared standards, interoperability, and credible governance, essential elements for the success of the process. Yet, without coordinated steps, the benefits risk emerging only sporadically.

Tenev effectively summarizes his vision: “Tokenisation is like a freight train”. The inertia of the existing financial system is real, but the transformation will mainly depend on the definition of clear rules and their careful implementation.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/02/tokenized-stocks-in-5-years-tenev-pushes-the-revolution/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02068+33.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006465-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05744-3.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.05493+2.57%
LightLink
LL$0.009647+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Bitcoin superpower push: Trump urges US to lead crypto race

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,070.16
$103,070.16$103,070.16

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,370.38
$3,370.38$3,370.38

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2889
$2.2889$2.2889

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.61
$159.61$159.61

-0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0440
$1.0440$1.0440

-3.79%