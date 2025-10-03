Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled

Crypto News

Mono Protocol is set to allocate half of its total token supply to the presale, moving forward with its 2025 roadmap toward a unified blockchain model.

The Mono Protocol plans to allocate 50% of its total token supply to the presale, giving participants significant access. Tokens are now available for purchase at $0.0275, giving buyers the chance to secure an early position before later rounds.

Liquidity receives 10% of the supply, set aside to support trading and maintain stability after the token lists. Another 10% is allocated to marketing, ensuring resources for outreach and community growth.

The team holds 5% of the supply, while governance and treasury functions also receive 5%. Strategic reserves account for another 5%, with ecosystem incentives, user rewards, and the private round each set at 5%.

The total initial supply is 141,252,439 MONO. This distribution balances adoption and development while keeping presale crypto as the central focus of allocation.

Roadmap for 2025

Mono Protocol’s plan begins with building its technical foundation in the second quarter of 2025. Work includes chain abstraction, Liquidity Locks, fee abstraction, and universal accounts. Security testing covers settlement design, slashing mechanics, and risk controls for instant execution.

By the third quarter, the project will roll out its presale launch package. This stage includes contract audits, compliance reviews, whitelist access management, and expanded community channels. A developer preview with SDK tools and a sample dApp is also scheduled.

The fourth quarter of 2025 centers on the Beta release. Unified balances will go live on major EVM layer-2 networks such as Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, alongside early Solana integration. Resource Locks will be active on mainnet, supported by dashboards showing settlement data and MEV-protected routing.

Core Features Supporting the Presale Coin

The presale coin is linked to features designed to simplify blockchain use. Unified balances allow users to manage funds in one account across chains. Liquidity Locks secure transactions by confirming intent before settlement, preventing failed transfers.

Execution is handled through chain abstraction, where routing directs actions efficiently across networks without exposing users to frontrunning. Fees can be paid in any token via a universal gas model, eliminating the need to hold multiple native tokens.

Each feature connects to the tokenomics framework. Allocations for liquidity, governance, rewards, and incentives directly support the functions that keep the network reliable.

Growing Attention Around the New Crypto Presale

The project raised $1.5 million on day one of its launch, signaling strong early demand. Early access remains a focal point for those watching crypto presales in 2025.

The roadmap outlines a steady path from technical development to Beta release, with each phase tied to measurable outcomes. Investors are noting how this presale crypto connects directly to infrastructure rather than relying on speculation alone.

As blockchain adoption expands, Mono Protocol presents a model built around unified balances, secured liquidity, and simplified gas payments. Its coin presale is set within a structure designed to support both users and developers moving into 2025.

