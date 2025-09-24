Partnership gives employees faster access to earned wages and makes stablecoin payroll an even more practical use case for employers Toku, the leading platform for compliant stablecoin payroll, and Pact Labs, an infrastructure platform enabling the origination, securitization, and servicing of on-chain loans across borders, announced a partnership today to offer stablecoin-based earned wage access […]Partnership gives employees faster access to earned wages and makes stablecoin payroll an even more practical use case for employers Toku, the leading platform for compliant stablecoin payroll, and Pact Labs, an infrastructure platform enabling the origination, securitization, and servicing of on-chain loans across borders, announced a partnership today to offer stablecoin-based earned wage access […]

Toku and Pact Labs to Bring Stablecoin-Powered Earned Wage Access to Workers Worldwide

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 20:24
Moonveil
MORE$0.08529-0.57%

Partnership gives employees faster access to earned wages and makes stablecoin payroll an even more practical use case for employers

Toku, the leading platform for compliant stablecoin payroll, and Pact Labs, an infrastructure platform enabling the origination, securitization, and servicing of on-chain loans across borders, announced a partnership today to offer stablecoin-based earned wage access that will free billions of dollars held up in payroll cycles, giving workers control over when they get paid. The initiative will help deliver wages instantly in trusted stablecoins or fiat, turning payday into an on‑demand experience for employees while making stablecoin payroll even more viable for companies.

Roughly $340B is frozen in U.S. payroll cycles at any given time. Workers have already earned these wages but cannot access them at their convenience due to the traditional payday structure. For the 67% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck and millions of others worldwide, these compensation delays can trigger late fees, overdrafts, or reliance on short‑term credit. Pre-existing earned wage access products are also costly or disconnected from existing payroll systems, making them inconvenient for employers and risky for employees. The result is a system that withholds liquidity from workers and limits how quickly employers can respond to workforce needs. Toku and Pact Labs’ partnership aims to close this gap by providing instant, on‑chain access to wages.

By embedding earned wage access and leveraging Toku’s integrations with major payroll providers, Toku and Pact build on the rising adoption of stablecoin payroll, making it even easier for employers and their teams to implement. The partnership allows companies to offer a sought-after benefit without disrupting existing payroll systems and helps employees bridge cash flow gaps without turning to costly short-term credit.

Ken O’Friel, Co-Founder and CEO of Toku:

“Earned wage access shows how stablecoins can change and streamline payroll. You can pay people in minutes instead of weeks, even across borders, without extra friction for employers. Through our partnership with Pact Labs, workers can receive money the moment they earn it and in the currency that will provide them the most stability. As a result, payroll stops being a waiting game and starts giving people financial freedom and upside.”

Eric Cuellar, Co-Founder and CPO of Pact Labs:

“Pact’s mission is to make credit more affordable and accessible in every corner of the world, and EWA is one of the most exciting financial products to achieve that goal. Compared to traditional payday lending, where the credit risk stems from the employee, EWA shifts that risk to the business, creating a higher-quality asset at no cost to the end consumer. With Toku, we’re upgrading EWA to stablecoin rails, enabling workers to get paid early in USD stablecoins regardless of where they live, and easily plug into the permissionless yield and remittances.”  

With this partnership, earned wage access becomes a native part of stablecoin payroll, pairing the choice of how workers are paid with the freedom to decide when. 

About Toku

Toku is the leading platform for compliant token compensation and global employment, trusted by pioneering teams to manage token or stablecoin payroll, taxes, and benefits in 100+ jurisdictions. Learn more at http://www.toku.com.

About Pact Labs


Pact is the first fully end-to-end credit infrastructure built on-chain, enabling capital to flow seamlessly from the origination of a $50 microloan through loan books, debt facilities, credit funds, and back to LPs. Unlike other RWA projects that primarily use blockchain for syndication, while keeping lending off-chain, Pact embeds directly at every layer, allowing ownership, covenants, and repayments to be enforced natively in real-time. By integrating SDKs into fintech back offices and mobile apps, Pact brings borrowers, lenders, and investors onto the same rails, with stablecoins serving as the settlement layer with embedded on/off-ramps delivering funds locally. This orchestration collapses intermediaries and counterparty risk, making credit markets faster, cheaper, and truly programmable. Learn more at pactlabs.xyz 

Press Contact:
[email protected] | [email protected] | Find Pact on X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced