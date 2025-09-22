The post Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday. Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured. It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood… The post Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday. Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured. It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood…

Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:36
1
1$0.009801-10.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-4.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0364-2.80%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.08848-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08402-4.55%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000276-1.07%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0064-4.47%

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

GC Images

Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday.

Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured.

It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July:

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel

All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood kind, rather than entangling him in some sort of grand, cosmic, multiverse adventure again like in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which to its credit, earned an enormous $1.9 billion worldwide).

It’s already been confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will appear in some capacity in the film, a hero(ish) who has about as street-level as you get in the Marvel universe. He’s had a recurring role in Daredevil, though no word on if that hero will show up. Previously, Matt Murdock appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer, before Daredevil returned to the MCU with his new show, Born Again. Spider-Man is probably the highest-profile character that is not apparently heading to Avengers: Doomsday, and his film will be out six months before that releases. It could lead into it in some way, but that could be something as small as a post-credits tease.

It’s great news that Holland does not seem to be seriously injured, albeit any sort of concussion is not good, obviously. He should take the time he needs and return to filming whenever it’s safe again.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/22/tom-holland-head-injury-halts-spider-man-brand-new-day-filming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center