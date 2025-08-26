Tom Lee Didn’t Pick Ethereum Randomly: Opinion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:17
Threshold
T$0.01628-3.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,459.96-1.82%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2562-6.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001656-4.05%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+0.35%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.669-9.24%
  • Here’s why Tom Lee picked Ethereum: Researcher’s take
  • Bitmine adds $2.2 billion to ETH bags in just one week, cements #1 Ether holder status

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, was not chosen randomly by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee as a cornerstone of his crypto strategy. Adriano Feria, seasoned Ethereum (ETH) researcher, explains the motivation behind the $8.8 billion strategy of Bitmine Immersion.

Here’s why Tom Lee picked Ethereum: Researcher’s take

Ethereum (ETH) became the basic asset in Bitmine’s crypto strategy because of its status as default choice for stablecoins, tokenization and DeFi, researcher Adriano Feria pointed out on X. As such, the decision to go with Ethereum (ETH) was not a random pick for the finance heavyweight.

Bitmine’s initiative gained steam because Ethereum (ETH) morphed into a multi-purpose “Internet of Finance,” and TradFi moguls are seeking opportunities to benefit from it without holding cryptocurrency physically.

Products like BMNR are therefore a leveraged proxy for accumulation available for billionaires — and Fundstrat is far from being alone in this segment, Feria opines:

The researcher stressed that the corporate cryptocurrency treasuries are no longer about “BTC game,” as Ethereum’s “Internet of Finance” is in focus now. Also, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the best-performing assets in recent decades available to institutions.

Feria stressed that Ethereum (ETH) accomplished all of this in terms of technology and finance despite being attacked by “no-coiners” and insiders for the entire decade.

Bitmine adds $2.2 billion to ETH bags in just one week, cements #1 Ether holder status

As such, Ethereum (ETH) evolved into a better Store of Value in the 10-year perspective compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins. 

Helmed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Bitmine Immersion is one of the most influential corporate crypto treasury companies in the world.

Over the last week, it accumulated $2.2 billion in ETH pushing the net total value of treasury over $8.8 billion. Bitmine and some its rivals now hold more ETH than Ethereum Foundation.

Source: https://u.today/tom-lee-didnt-pick-ethereum-randomly-opinion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139159-8.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0944-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00703-3.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-15.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims