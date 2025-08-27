Tom Lee: ETH will rise to $5,500 in the next few weeks and reach $10,000 to $12,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on August 27 that BitMine Chairman Tom Lee said in an interview with amit live that Ethereum will rise to US$5,500 in the next few weeks and reach US$10,000 to US$12,000 by the end of the year.
Earlier , Tom Lee stated in an interview that Ethereum is becoming the blockchain platform of choice for Wall Street institutions, and that its native token, ETH, is currently severely undervalued. He predicted that ETH will break through $4,000 in the short term and is expected to reach the $10,000-15,000 range by the end of the year.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.