Tom Lee may need to purchase an additional 4.3 million ETH to reach his target holding of 5% of Ethereum supply.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CryptoISO analysis, Tom Lee currently reported holding 1.7 million ETH. If he wants to reach the goal of 5% of the supply, he needs to purchase an additional approximately 4.3 million ETH.
At current prices, this transaction would cost approximately $19.5 billion, while this cost would drop to approximately $18.2 billion when the ETH price approaches $4,200. With an estimated daily ETH trading volume of $30 billion to $50 billion, the purchases would likely provide support to the price, even though they would be dispersed.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.