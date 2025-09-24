The post Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum and Bitcoin Surge in 2025 “Super Cycle” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee sees Ethereum as a “truly neutral chain” destined to become Wall Street and the White House’s favorite. He predicts a 10–15 year “super cycle” for Ethereum, with prices reaching $10K to $12K by year-end and possibly hitting $12K to $15K. Lee also forecasts Bitcoin soaring to $200K–$250K by the end of 2025, highlighting strong growth potential for both cryptos.
