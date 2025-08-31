Tom Lee: The Federal Reserve is restarting its moderate rate cut cycle, which may make it difficult for traders to determine their US stock positions

PANews reported on August 31st that according to Jinshi, the US stock market faces a critical period in the coming weeks, one that will determine whether the latest rebound in US stocks can continue. Employment data, key inflation indicators, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will all be released over the next 14 trading days, setting the market tone for investors. The stock market appears to be at a crossroads: the S&P 500 just posted its weakest monthly gain since March, and September has historically been its worst month. Meanwhile, market volatility has all but vanished. The VIX index, a fear index, has only touched the key 20 level once since late June. "Investors are right to be cautious in September," said Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. "The Fed is resuming a moderate rate-cutting cycle after a long pause, making it difficult for traders to determine their positions." The long-term US stock bull expects the S&P 500 to fall 5% to 10% this fall before rebounding to between 6,800 and 7,000 points.