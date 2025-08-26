Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $2.2 Billion in Ether, Tops Corporate Holdings

BitMine Inc., the cryptocurrency mining and investment company led by market strategist Tom Lee, said it bought about $2.2 billion worth of Ethereum during the week ended Aug. 24, according to a company statement released Monday.

The latest acquisition lifts BitMine’s combined cryptocurrency and cash reserves to roughly $8.82 billion, making it the world’s largest corporate holder of Ether and the second-largest digital-asset treasury overall, trailing only MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stockpile.

BitMine, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker BMNR, said the purchases were financed through operating cash flow and an existing revolving credit facility. The company reiterated that accumulating major digital assets remains a core component of its capital-allocation strategy.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.