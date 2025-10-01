TON Foundation appoints former Apple and Nike executive Gerardo Carucci as Chief Marketing Officer

PANews reported on October 1st that the TON Foundation announced the appointment of Gerardo Carucci as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Carucci will be responsible for developing executive marketing and creative strategies to accelerate TON's development within the Telegram ecosystem.
Gerardo Carucci's resume shows that he has worked for global brands such as Apple and Nike. While at Apple, he participated in events such as the opening ceremony of Apple Park and the Steve Jobs Theater; while at Nike, he led marketing campaigns for the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.
