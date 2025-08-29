TON Gains Robinhood spot, but recovery to $8 peak remains elusive

While Robinhood’s listing provided a predictable, though modest, price jolt, the sobering reality for TON bulls is a chart still painted deep red. The token remains a staggering 60% down from its historic peak, a chasm that seems too wide for a single listing to bridge.

Summary Robinhood adds TON spot trading on August 28, briefly lifting its price from $3.12 to $3.25.

TON remains 61.6% below its all-time high of $8.24 set in June 2024.

The listing puts Robinhood ahead of Coinbase, which has not yet launched TON trading.

On August 28, Robinhood confirmed the addition of The Open Network’s Toncoin (TON) spot trading to its crypto lineup, widening its roster beyond recent listings like SUI, FLOKI, ONDO, and PENGU.

The debut triggered a brief price reaction, with TON climbing from $3.12 to $3.25 before retracing gains to trade at $3.16 by press time, according to crypto.news data. The move puts Robinhood ahead of Coinbase, which has yet to roll out support for the Telegram-linked token.

The uphill climb: contextualizing TON’s muted response

Despite the positive catalyst, TON’s weekly chart remains in negative territory, with the token down over 4% in the past seven days. More significantly, it continues to trade a formidable 61.6% below its all-time high of $8.24, a peak established during the market euphoria of June 2024.

This substantial drawdown underscores a persistent challenge: while listings provide visibility, they often lack the fundamental firepower needed to reverse deep-seated bearish trends on their own. The asset is not just battling for new buyers but working to convince a cohort of bagholders who bought near the top that a recovery is imminent.

This tepid performance stands in stark contrast to the explosive moves seen across the broader altcoin market on the same day. While TON remained relatively flat, other tokens leveraged specific, high-impact ecosystem news to generate monumental rallies.

Cronos (CRO) skyrocketed over 18% following the announcement that Trump Media Group would anchor a $6.4 billion treasury on the token. Solana (SOL) surged 3% after DeFi Development Corp disclosed a massive $77 million SOL acquisition for its corporate treasury. Chainlink (LINK) saw a steady 2% climb after Caliber publicized its strategy to accumulate LINK tokens.

Perhaps the most telling comparison is with Pyth Network (PYTH), which erupted for a nearly 60% single-day gain. This monumental pump was not triggered by an exchange listing, but by a foundational development: a formal partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce for onchain data verification.

This event provided a concrete utility and legitimacy boost that fundamentally altered the project’s value proposition, an outcome far more potent than the simple increased accessibility provided by a new trading venue.