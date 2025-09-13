TON Strategy Repurchases 250,000 Shares Under $250M Buyback Plan

TLDR

TON Strategy repurchased 250,000 shares at $8.32, well below the treasury asset value of $12.18.

The company’s treasury holdings now include Toncoin staking to generate on-chain income.

TON Strategy’s shares fell 7.5% after the repurchase announcement amid a declining market for Toncoin.

With $250M available for buybacks, TON Strategy aims to enhance shareholder returns and support long-term value.

TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology Company) has repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock under its $250 million share repurchase program. The repurchases, priced at $8.32 per share, were executed below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) of $12.18 per share as of September 11, 2025.

The buyback program, which was launched on September 8, 2025, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares and boosting the stock price. The shares repurchased will now be held in the company’s treasury, potentially driving up future demand and value.

Staking Toncoin to Generate Recurring Revenue

In addition to share buybacks, TON Strategy has begun staking its Toncoin ($TON) holdings. This move is designed to create a recurring source of on-chain revenue, further enhancing the company’s treasury and providing additional yield.

Staking involves locking up cryptocurrency to support network security, in exchange for rewards, in this case, additional Toncoin.

The TON network has over 340 validators and offers an annual reward rate of 4.8%, according to Staking Rewards data. This staking strategy will allow TON Strategy to generate yield and increase its Toncoin holdings, adding to its long-term asset appreciation.

Share Buyback and Toncoin Market Volatility

Despite the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through buybacks and staking, TON Strategy’s stock has faced challenges.

Shares fell by 7.5% on the day the buyback was announced, reflecting broader market volatility and the decreasing value of Toncoin. Toncoin has seen a 40.7% decline year-to-date, which has affected the company’s stock performance.

TON Strategy’s share price has also dropped by 21% since it began holding Toncoin as its primary treasury reserve. This trend reflects concerns among some investors about the volatility of the cryptocurrency market and the uncertainty of the Toncoin price.

Strategic Vision for Long-Term Value Creation

Veronika Kapustina, CEO of TON Strategy, emphasized that the company is executing a “strategic, disciplined capital allocation playbook”. The combination of buybacks and staking aligns with TON Strategy’s long-term goals, which include expanding its Toncoin treasury and increasing the value per share over time.

The company aims to turn its role as a long-term holder of Toncoin into an active contributor to the network’s security, providing financial returns in the process.

Manuel Stotz, Executive Chairman, further reinforced that these steps are part of a holistic strategy to compound value for shareholders.

