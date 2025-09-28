Toncoin Forecast: From $2.70 Weakness to a Powerful $5.93 Breakout

Toncoin is trading at $2.70, reflecting a 12.49% weekly decline.

Analysts highlight a bearish turn, with possible support near $2.40.

Forecasts suggest long-term recovery, with 2025 targets above $5.

Toncoin (TON) is currently trading at $2.70, having registered a decline of 1.45% in value over the last 24 hours. The volume has dropped significantly to $92.1 million, registering a decline of 37.43%. The 24hr chart is more bearish, registering a decline of 12.49% in value as selling pressure continues in the markets.

In spite of the recent declines, Toncoin is still a highly traded digital coin with interest from short-term traders and long-term investors alike. Traders are paying close attention to support levels because the coin’s next direction could determine the course of the last quarter of the year.

Defensive Investor Positioning and Altcoins

Crypto analyst Naveed clarified that TON’s current move through the $2.90 level emphasizes bearish strength. Should selling pressure continue, the coin has the potential to test the next section in the $2.60-$2.40 area. This level is considered the near-term level of support which has the potential to determine the direction of the token.

However, Naveed also stated that if bulls were to succeed in restoring the $3.00 level, the price may break back above positive territory with possible upside thrust to $3.56 or higher. Such a move would reflect a shift in course and encourage traders to believe the coin would attempt to reclaim lost ground.

The general market sentiment, led by strengthening liquidity and defensive investor positionning, continue to influence short-term altcoins performances, including Toncoin’s.

TON Price Prediction For 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice there is going to be a rally, with the platform predicting Toncoin to go over an all-time high of $8.24 and settle in the area of $5.28–$5.93 in the final quarter of 2025. Platform analysts describe increased adoption and cycles in the markets as likely forces behind such a rebound.

At the same time, Changelly’s forecast offers a more optimistic path. According to their prediction, in 2024, Toncoin may oscillate from $10.43 to $11.34, with an average position of $12.25. In September 2025, they forecast the token’s value to move from $3.61 to $4.36, marking modest gains from present levels but short of longer-term expectations.

