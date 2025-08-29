Toncoin Lands on Robinhood as Public Company Scoops Up 5% Supply

By: Coindoo
2025/08/29 17:31
Publicly traded Verb Technology disclosed it had scooped up a staggering $713 million in TON – enough to push the token into the spotlight as one of the fastest-growing institutional bets in crypto.

Robinhood Expands Its Token Menu

The TON listing is part of Robinhood’s recent push to broaden its crypto offerings under the current U.S. administration’s friendlier regulatory stance. In the past few weeks, the trading app has added everything from Sui (SUI) and Ondo (ONDO) to meme favorites like Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK), and Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT).

News of the TON listing nudged Robinhood’s stock (HOOD) up 1.4% in pre-market hours, though sentiment on retail forums like Stocktwits stayed largely bearish despite heavy chatter around the announcement.

Market Reaction: Toncoin Holds Its Ground

Toncoin’s price steadied near $3.17 after a turbulent morning that saw swings between $3.10 and $3.25. While daily gains were modest at just 0.05%, trading activity exploded — volume surged nearly 60% to $280 million. With a market cap of $8.16 billion and more than 153,000 active holders, TON appears to be consolidating firmly above the $3 mark.

The $713M Whale

Verb Technology confirmed it had not only invested heavily in Toncoin but also rebranded itself as Ton Strategy Company to align with its new crypto focus. The firm revealed it now controls more than 5% of TON’s circulating supply, underscoring the scale of its bet on the ecosystem.

From Telegram’s Dream to Institutional Darling

Originally created in 2018 by Telegram co-founder Nikolai Durov as the Telegram Open Network, Toncoin faced regulatory roadblocks before being revived in 2020 by the TON Foundation. Now, with both retail access via Robinhood and institutional money piling in, TON is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched digital assets of 2025.

