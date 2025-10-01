Toncoin Revisits Its Bottom Price at $2.60

Oct 01, 2025 at 10:52 // Price

Toncoin price is trading near the bottom of the chart. Price analysis of TON by Coinidol.com.

TON price long-term prediction: bearish



On September 22, the cryptocurrency reached a low of $2.57 before recovering. The pullback was halted below the $2.90 high.



Now, bearish momentum has returned, with the price falling back to its previous low of $2.60. If the $2.60 support holds, the altcoin is likely to move within a range above the $2.60 support but below the $3.20 resistance or the moving average lines. Further declines in the cryptocurrency appear unlikely as the market approaches oversold territory.



Technical Indicators

TON price indicator analysis



On September 22, a long candlestick tail appeared at the $2.60 low. The lengthy candlestick tail indicates strong buying pressure at a lower price. On both charts, the moving average lines are sloping downward. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend.









TON/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025

What is the next move for Toncoin?



Since September 22, TON has fallen to its lowest price of $2.60. After this decline, the altcoin is currently trading between the $2.60 support and the $2.90 high. The cryptocurrency price reached a low of $2.62 but has since recovered. On the downside, TON is expected to rebound as it trades within a tight range.









TON/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.