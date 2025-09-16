Too Late for Hedera’s ICO Gains? BlockchainFX Is the Presale to Join for Explosive 2025 Returns

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 20:30
How many times have you heard stories of early buyers of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana turning small sums into fortunes, and felt that sting of regret? Missing out on those ICOs costs people life-changing wealth. But 2025 offers what could be your second chance with BlockchainFX, a top 100x crypto presale that’s already raising millions
PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
PANews2025/09/16 21:17
The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 20:58
Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
PANews2025/05/23 14:35
