Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:18
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196329+1.24%
BitcoinSV
BSV$26.29+0.84%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5639+5.04%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.508-3.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13719+7.54%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Building on BSV: Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses

On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Bitcoin Developer John Calhoun joined us to talk about what he’s building on BSV and what a truly scalable, interoperable blockchain-powered network could look like.

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Another free Bitcoin business idea

Wuckert is currently penning a series for CoinGeek. Every week, he’s giving away one idea he has come up with over the past decade. Anyone is free to pick an idea up and run with it since he won’t have the time to develop them all.

This week, his idea is about monetizing every cycle of compute by lending it for 3D modeling, protein folding, etc. Check out the COMP Network article now.

Who is John Calhoun?

Calhoun first got into Bitcoin when he used it for online sports betting back in the day. He soon learned about Ethereum and the potential to utilize blockchain tech for applications.

After following the Bitcoin civil war, he found the idea of big blocks compelling. He’s very excited about Teranode and how it will change the game for big block Bitcoin.

What did Calhoun find most interesting about Bitcoin pre-fork?

Wuckert says he found the concept of tokenization to be the most effective aspect of Bitcoin. Calhoun says he has always found the idea of building on a scalable blockchain to be the most compelling thing.

On the subject of building, Wuckert reminds us there are two main stacks: Bitcoin Schema and the Babbage stack. The latter is newer but also great, and its Founding President, Ty Everett, is deeply involved with the design and implementation of the BRC-100 wallet standard.

Calhoun tells us that, on BTC, BRC is just a token that doesn’t do much—there’s no smart contracting capability, and the fees are too high. However, on BSV, BRC stands for Bitcoin Request for Comment.

BRC-100 is a protocol on which the Metanet wallet is built. Should another wallet come along and build on the same protocol, everything would be interoperable, and apps would work across both with no logic change.

Bringing down walled gardens like this means apps can be replaced by others, unleashing competition and forcing developers to create the best user experience and value. Applications become interfaces since the data source is the same (the blockchain).

ToolBSV and Calhoun’s projects

Calhoun and his team are working on several projects, like ToolBSV.

He says they are using Claude to code, speeding up development substantially. Their main project is now an artificial intelligence (AI) tool powered by micropayments, allowing image-to-image and image-to-video generation.

Wuckert calls back to the point about using AI models like Claude to code—his team has also experienced a productivity boom because of it. These tools allow each developer to become a dev team at the admin level while the machines do the coding.

Calhoun mentions his team is also working on two games—Stackers and Star Runner. He loves that people haven’t figured BSV out yet because it gives him a head start that most can’t see coming.

Rebuilding the internet along real cypherpunk values

Sticking to the building theme, Wuckert points out that BSVers hold real cypherpunk values—we’re trying to give the world distributed cash, applications, and computation. Yet, when we tell this to small blockers in the BTC camp, all we get is “have fun staying poor” in response. It’s ridiculous, he rightly says.

In closing, Calhoun reflects on how BSV is now very different from how it was a few years ago. With the Babbage stack and tools like Junglebus, building a wide range of things on BSV is now possible. He’s very excited by what the future holds.

If you want to know more about Wuckert’s Bitcoin business ideas, how Twetch could function as a Twitter client, and more, check out the livestream episode here.

Watch: Want to develop on BSV? Here’s how you can build with Mandala

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/building-on-bsv-tools-protocols-the-future-of-microbusinesses-video/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.14299+19.33%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%
REVOX
REX$0.054407+1.24%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0335+1.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-4.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26764+7.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?