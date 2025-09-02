Top 100x Cryptos to Invest in Ahead of the Q4 Crypto Bull Run

September is often viewed as a tricky month for crypto, with many expecting bearish conditions. However, that doesn’t mean markets are guaranteed to trend downward.

For many investors, September is a chance to dollar-cost average into promising projects ahead of the anticipated October–November rally.

Some altcoins are currently trading lower, which may open opportunities for those eyeing strong entries. With attention shifting toward potential 100x cryptos, let’s take a closer look at four coins making headlines right now.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

When people think of “crypto mining,” they often picture noisy and costly machines running in a basement. Pepenode changes that. Its system is fully virtual, so you don’t need any expensive equipment.

By joining Pepenode, you act as the manager of a digital factory where the only product is more crypto. You use $PEPENODE tokens to buy and set up different Miner Nodes, which then generate token rewards.

When you spend tokens to upgrade your setup, part of those tokens get burned. This shrinking supply builds scarcity, which could push $PEPENODE’s price higher as more people join.

The presale gives everyone an equal chance. There are no private VC rounds or insider deals. Everyone starts the same.

Pepenode has already raised around $540,000, showing that its Mine-to-Earn idea is catching attention even in a tough market. But the next price jump is in 2 days, so this is the last chance to buy tokens at $0.0010407 each.

You can watch Alessandro De Crypto’s YouTube video to learn how to buy. Once you grab tokens, you can start mining right away, and all the progress you make carries over to launch day. That means you could already have an optimized setup earning for you from day one.

Early investors can also join a high-yield staking program, which is offering an incredible 3000% annual yield. Even crypto analyst Crypto Tech Gaming believes this meme coin has the potential to deliver 100x returns.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper aims to change what Bitcoin can do. Most Layer-2 projects focus on making payments faster or cheaper, but Bitcoin Hyper is building the first Layer-2 network that links Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) technology with Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work.

Think of it as giving Bitcoin a stronger engine. Bitcoin usually runs slow with low TPS and long confirmation times. Bitcoin Hyper can process thousands of transactions per second and confirm them in just seconds.

Speed is a big win, but the bigger story is programmability. For the first time, Bitcoin can host smart contracts, DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, real-world assets, and even crypto gaming.

This works through Bitcoin Hyper’s bridge system. Users deposit BTC, receive wrapped BTC at a 1:1 ratio on the Layer-2, and can withdraw anytime.

The project has already raised about $13.4 million in presale funding, and supporters believe it could transform Bitcoin. Some analysts predict the $HYPER token could even 100x after launch.

$HYPER tokens sell for $0.012845 in the current presale stage, but the price rises again in less than 2 days. Early investors are rushing in while the entry is still low. Buying is simple since investors can use crypto or a bank card, and only need a wallet like Best Wallet to join.

The team also set aside 10% of the total supply for liquidity after the Token Generation Event, showing a focus on transparency.

Umar Khan, a lead analyst at 99Bitcoins, called $HYPER an “easy 10x if not 100x” play and said 2025 could be the year Bitcoin Hyper changes everything. With that kind of backing, the hype continues to grow.

If the team keeps this momentum, Bitcoin could finally get its Layer-2 breakthrough, similar to the transformation that boosted Ethereum’s ecosystem.

XRP (XRP)

XRP, the blockchain designed for business, is once again in the spotlight as traders weigh its next move. Historically, the token has followed Bitcoin’s trend, and with the broader market facing uncertainty in September, investors are preparing for potential downside.

Davide on X reported that whales bought 340 million XRP worth $962 million in two weeks, with $268 million withdrawn from exchanges, open interest reaching $8 billion, and funding turning positive. He added that XRP is holding near support and a breakout toward $4 may be closer than many expect.

If Bitcoin weakens further, XRP could see a pullback toward the $2.30 to $2.40 range, which may open the door for dollar-cost averaging opportunities.

Looking at past performance, XRP’s market cap once peaked above $200 billion, highlighting its strong adoption and network value. For now, the key level to watch remains around $117 billion in market cap, considered an important floor of support.

While short-term pressure could push XRP lower, long-term investors are monitoring this potential dip as a strategic entry point.

TOKEN6900 (T6900)

SPX6900 started the trend. TOKEN6900 is the sequel. SPX launched in 2023 as a parody of the S&P 500 with no roadmap and no product. TOKEN6900 is doing the same. It calls itself “brain-rot finance” and says it has no use.

The supply is 930,993,091 tokens, which is one more than SPX. This joke is intentional. The website uses old internet designs with pixel fonts and flashing GIFs. The wild look is part of the brand and could help it grow.

The project has already raised around $3.3 million in presale, but this stage ends in less than 30 hours. The presale price is $0.007125 per $T6900 until Wednesday at 2PM UTC, after which it goes straight to a DEX listing.

Buying is simple. The site accepts ETH, USDT, or even bank cards, and you only need a wallet like Best Wallet. Early buyers can also stake their tokens and earn up to 29% APY.

Analysts such as Jacob Crypto Bury note that many traders are shifting from older meme coins like SPX to newer ones with smaller market caps like $T6900. He believes this trend could turn $T6900 into “the next 100x crypto.”

With time running out, TOKEN6900 looks ready to launch with strong momentum. Presales often show investor mood more than project fundamentals, and the pace of sales here shows plenty of demand.

Nothing is certain, but TOKEN6900 has a real chance to shine in the final months of 2025.

