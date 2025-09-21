Ripple (XRP) has been one of the most mature altcoins with investors betting on its role in cross-border payments and regulatory clarity to drive the next leg higher. However, while XRP offers stability and slow-and-steady growth prospects, a new project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is flashing stellar performance potential. MUTM continues its presale at $0.035, but […]Ripple (XRP) has been one of the most mature altcoins with investors betting on its role in cross-border payments and regulatory clarity to drive the next leg higher. However, while XRP offers stability and slow-and-steady growth prospects, a new project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is flashing stellar performance potential. MUTM continues its presale at $0.035, but […]

Top 2 Cryptos That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 23:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.26588+6.70%
XRP
XRP$2.9599-0.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Ripple (XRP) has been one of the most mature altcoins with investors betting on its role in cross-border payments and regulatory clarity to drive the next leg higher. However, while XRP offers stability and slow-and-steady growth prospects, a new project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is flashing stellar performance potential. MUTM continues its presale at $0.035, but it’s developing a lending-and-borrowing protocol that directly targets DeFi demand. 

The project has raised over $16.05 million and has over 16,450 token holders. XRP can potentially turn some of its analysts’ gains into headline material, but MUTM boasts the kind of early-stage momentum that will mint the most new millionaires in 2025.

XRP Trades at $3 as Market Weighs Possible Upsides 

XRP is hovering between $3.00-$3.05 with capped upside and resistance mounting at $3.20 and support at $2.80-$2.90. Sentiment is neutral with some investors pointing to its unmatched position in cross-border settlements and growing traction in institution networks as positives. Upside will, however, be beholden to favorable regulation and macro tailwinds, and past performance suggests that XRP is vulnerable to external catalysts. Compared to the more established profile of XRP, newer DeFi Mutuum Finance is believed by investors to have more percentage growth potential in 2025.

Learning about Mutuum Finance

MUTM dynamically hedges both volatility and liquidity in a manner that allows it to short illiquid positions on good terms. The risk exposure is zero with very low liquidation points. It is paired with ETH and stablecoins and other risk levels of LTV collateralized by less risky assets. It also has a proportionally distributed reserve factor by asset class and one which optimizes the protocol reserve safety.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is live. Stage 6 presale token buyers can purchase MUTM at $0.035. Over 16,450 investors have already bought tokens, and the project has seen over $16.1 million in investments, a sign of high market demand and extensive launch anticipation.

Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles to provide collateral to lend, exchange and settle trades in USD-denominated value of assets and token value of assets like ETH, MATIC and AVAX. Fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are utilized as error prevention mechanisms. In multi-layered format supply data price can be as accurate as possible even in hard-hitting market conditions.

Market volatility is the biggest source of protocol collateral management. Asset stability is used in LTV and depeg liquidation. For tokens being risky or not, the same minimum and maximum values are used for them. Reserved proportional multiplication is used from 10% less risk to 35% riskier in a way that does not murder diversification.

Building the Future 

Mutuum Finance is developing a passive lending and borrowing protocol that will utilize active management of capital with the potential to allow users to borrow against securitised assets. It operates the platform under a stability algorithm and an interest rate optimisation algorithm on efficiency drivers and long-term resilience of capital utilisation.

Ripple (XRP) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are two of the most powerful millionaire-makers through 2025, albeit for entirely different reasons. XRP, trading at approximately $3.00, has been experiencing growing adoption in cross-border payments and possible regulatory tailwinds that can provide consistent upside. 

Mutuum Finance on the other side is in Stage 6 of its presale at $0.035, providing early investors substantially more room for exponential upside. The project is already at $16.05M+ with 16,450+ owners, showing strong demand. With next-gen risk controls, Chainlink oracle integration, and next-gen lending protocol, insiders feel MUTM has the explosive potential that early-stage investors are looking for. Lock in Stage 6 tokens now before the next price surge and position yourself for the highest return in 2025.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.43004-11.29%
MemeCore
M$2.41509-8.01%
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-1.26%
SUI
SUI$3.6087-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001887+1.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 23:40
Share
Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

PANews reported on September 21 that on-chain data showed that Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPEs worth US$5.1 million. Just three weeks ago, he predicted that the price of HYPE could increase 126 times in the next few years.
1
1$0.011179+70.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.25-8.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 23:23
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity for Conference Savings

Vitalik: Low risk DeFi is de toekomst van Ethereum