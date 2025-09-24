The post Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market faced a sharp sell-off over the past three days, wiping out weeks of gains and causing panic among traders. While some analysts call this a “sell the news” reaction following the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, historical seasonal trends suggest this dip could create the perfect setup for a strong fourth-quarter crypto rally. …The post Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market faced a sharp sell-off over the past three days, wiping out weeks of gains and causing panic among traders. While some analysts call this a “sell the news” reaction following the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, historical seasonal trends suggest this dip could create the perfect setup for a strong fourth-quarter crypto rally. …

Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/24 16:44
The cryptocurrency market faced a sharp sell-off over the past three days, wiping out weeks of gains and causing panic among traders. While some analysts call this a “sell the news” reaction following the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, historical seasonal trends suggest this dip could create the perfect setup for a strong fourth-quarter crypto rally.

Bitcoin recently saw a small retracement after market liquidations, but analysts suggest this is a healthy retest before the next upward move. Fake price drops can trigger sell orders, which may help push Bitcoin higher.

This aligns with recent market moves, where Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing expected price dips as part of a broader macro trend.

Crypto Whales Are Buying These Top Altcoins Amid Market Crash

XRP 

XRP has seen significant whale buying following the recent sell-off. A single 30 million XRP purchase in the last 24 hours highlights strong institutional interest in XRP. Ripple has also launched a new phase of institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, including over $1 billion in stablecoin volume and upcoming native lending protocols.

XRP Price Analysis

Traders are watching for a high-low-high pattern formation, indicating XRP could move toward $3.50 if support holds between $2.70–$2.95. XRP is emerging as a top altcoin that whales are buying after the crypto market crash, making it a key altcoin to watch in Q4 2025.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) continues to attract whales, with over 800,000 LINK purchased recently and 5.5 million LINK removed from exchanges. This shows institutional confidence in Chainlink for long-term DeFi growth.

Chainlink Price

Chainlink powers advanced DeFi applications, cross-chain compliance, and secure data connectivity. With total DeFi value locked (TVL) hitting $300 billion, LINK is positioned for further growth as more institutions integrate blockchain solutions. LINK as a must-watch altcoin for Q4 crypto gains.

Avalanche (AVAX) 

Avalanche (AVAX) has shown strong performance amid recent volatility. Major corporate strategies, including Hive Miners’ $550 million AVAX investment and creation of AVAC1, indicate growing institutional adoption of Avalanche.

Avalanche Price

AVAX has surpassed Chainlink to become the 12th largest cryptocurrency, with a 30-day TVL of $417 million. AVAX could continue upward momentum, targeting around $44 after consolidating near support levels. Avalanche is now one of the top altcoins whales are accumulating after the crypto market crash.

Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
