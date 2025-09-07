Top 3 ETH Coins as Tom Lee Sees 50% Chance of Ethereum Flipping Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 05:55
RealLink
REAL$0.05974-0.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,189.86-0.42%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004896-3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09978+0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005608-1.23%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000276+9.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.573+0.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,271.33-0.85%

Ethereum ETH/USD could overtake Bitcoin BTC/USD in network value, according to Fundstrat co-founder and Bitmine BMNR chairman Tom Lee, who said there is at least a 50% chance Ethereum’s network value flips Bitcoin. Gas fees have stabilized following upgrades, and daily active addresses continue exceeding 500,000. These factors have made investors revisit crypto predictions around Ethereum flipping Bitcoin in total value. However, amid this prediction, investors are also searching for the next big altcoin, and here are the top 3 ETH coins that are the best crypto to buy.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top ETH Coin to Watch

At the center of meme culture and blockchain innovation, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already proven itself as one of the most exciting projects of the year. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain with a focus on speed, security, and extremely low fees, it offers something the meme coin market has long been waiting for: real utility combined with strong community backing. The presale momentum behind LILPEPE has been extraordinary. With over $23.89 million already raised, it is now in stage 12, priced at just $0.0021 per token. More than 22 million dollars of support so far demonstrates investor trust and anticipation of future growth. This strong early backing is why analysts highlight LILPEPE as the best crypto to buy ahead of Ethereum’s potential flippening of Bitcoin. LILPEPE’s tokenomics are structured for long-term value. Out of its 100 billion supply, 26.5% is allocated to presale, ensuring widespread early adoption. The rest is distributed as follows: 10% liquidity, 30% chain reserves, 10% DEX allocation, 10% marketing, and 13.5% staking and rewards. Importantly, there is 0% tax, making transactions more appealing to both investors and traders. The project has already secured its listing on CoinMarketCap and will launch on two top-tier exchanges, with plans confirmed to debut on the largest exchange globally. This ensures visibility and liquidity from the very first day. Adding to its credibility, LILPEPE has been audited by CertiK, earning a security score of 95.49%, a level of trust many meme coins fail to achieve. LILPEPE isn’t just about charts; its meme-driven community powers it. The team is running a massive giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will receive $77,000 each, further fueling excitement and participation. Analysts project that with its presale growth and token launch, LILPEPE could soar over 250x, making it the standout option for those looking at the best crypto to buy right now.

Ethena (ENA) – Building Strong Momentum

Another ETH-based coin worth noting is Ethena (ENA). Currently trading around $0.64, ENA has seen a 133.35% increase over the last year, despite short-term dips. With its technical indicators showing strength and a clear sign of long-term investor confidence, ENA stands out as the best crypto to buy for those who believe in sustainable growth beyond short-term hype.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) – Meme Power Continues

Of course, no list would be complete without mentioning Pepe Coin (PEPE). Known as the king of meme coins, PEPE continues to display resilience despite its volatility. Trading around $0.00000982, it has surged 28.50% over the past year. What makes PEPE particularly interesting right now is its on-chain activity: active addresses are up by 78%, new addresses have grown 55% in just a week, and whales have accumulated over 10 trillion tokens in 48 hours. With daily trading volumes exceeding $674 million, PEPE still holds enormous appeal for investors chasing community-driven growth stories.

Final Thoughts

While Ethena and Pepe Coin both show strong signals for growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands above as the most unique opportunity right now. Its record-breaking presale, secure foundation, exchange listings, and meme-driven energy give it a clear path for explosive growth. As Ethereum edges closer to possibly overtaking Bitcoin in value, the search for ETH-based coins with high potential becomes even more important. For investors looking to position themselves for the next wave, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the best crypto to buy, standing as the top pick among Ethereum-linked tokens in 2025.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/best-crypto-to-buy-top-3-eth-coins-as-tom-lee-sees-50-chance-of-ethereum-flipping-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15371-4.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02141+0.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00454-2.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Share
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
Capverse
CAP$0.1154-2.40%
Palio
PAL$0.005712-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana”