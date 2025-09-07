Ethereum ETH/USD could overtake Bitcoin BTC/USD in network value, according to Fundstrat co-founder and Bitmine BMNR chairman Tom Lee, who said there is at least a 50% chance Ethereum’s network value flips Bitcoin. Gas fees have stabilized following upgrades, and daily active addresses continue exceeding 500,000. These factors have made investors revisit crypto predictions around Ethereum flipping Bitcoin in total value. However, amid this prediction, investors are also searching for the next big altcoin, and here are the top 3 ETH coins that are the best crypto to buy.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top ETH Coin to Watch

At the center of meme culture and blockchain innovation, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already proven itself as one of the most exciting projects of the year. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain with a focus on speed, security, and extremely low fees, it offers something the meme coin market has long been waiting for: real utility combined with strong community backing. The presale momentum behind LILPEPE has been extraordinary. With over $23.89 million already raised, it is now in stage 12, priced at just $0.0021 per token. More than 22 million dollars of support so far demonstrates investor trust and anticipation of future growth. This strong early backing is why analysts highlight LILPEPE as the best crypto to buy ahead of Ethereum’s potential flippening of Bitcoin. LILPEPE’s tokenomics are structured for long-term value. Out of its 100 billion supply, 26.5% is allocated to presale, ensuring widespread early adoption. The rest is distributed as follows: 10% liquidity, 30% chain reserves, 10% DEX allocation, 10% marketing, and 13.5% staking and rewards. Importantly, there is 0% tax, making transactions more appealing to both investors and traders. The project has already secured its listing on CoinMarketCap and will launch on two top-tier exchanges, with plans confirmed to debut on the largest exchange globally. This ensures visibility and liquidity from the very first day. Adding to its credibility, LILPEPE has been audited by CertiK, earning a security score of 95.49%, a level of trust many meme coins fail to achieve. LILPEPE isn’t just about charts; its meme-driven community powers it. The team is running a massive giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will receive $77,000 each, further fueling excitement and participation. Analysts project that with its presale growth and token launch, LILPEPE could soar over 250x, making it the standout option for those looking at the best crypto to buy right now.

Ethena (ENA) – Building Strong Momentum



Another ETH-based coin worth noting is Ethena (ENA). Currently trading around $0.64, ENA has seen a 133.35% increase over the last year, despite short-term dips. With its technical indicators showing strength and a clear sign of long-term investor confidence, ENA stands out as the best crypto to buy for those who believe in sustainable growth beyond short-term hype.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) – Meme Power Continues



Of course, no list would be complete without mentioning Pepe Coin (PEPE). Known as the king of meme coins, PEPE continues to display resilience despite its volatility. Trading around $0.00000982, it has surged 28.50% over the past year. What makes PEPE particularly interesting right now is its on-chain activity: active addresses are up by 78%, new addresses have grown 55% in just a week, and whales have accumulated over 10 trillion tokens in 48 hours. With daily trading volumes exceeding $674 million, PEPE still holds enormous appeal for investors chasing community-driven growth stories.

Final Thoughts



While Ethena and Pepe Coin both show strong signals for growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands above as the most unique opportunity right now. Its record-breaking presale, secure foundation, exchange listings, and meme-driven energy give it a clear path for explosive growth. As Ethereum edges closer to possibly overtaking Bitcoin in value, the search for ETH-based coins with high potential becomes even more important. For investors looking to position themselves for the next wave, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the best crypto to buy, standing as the top pick among Ethereum-linked tokens in 2025.

