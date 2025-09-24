The post Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Weighed down by Bitcoin’s decline, the crypto market has stumbled into the new week with a lackluster performance. The slowdown has spilled over into altcoins, dragging broader market sentiment lower. Still, a handful of US-linked projects are drawing attention as investors look for pockets of opportunity. Here are three Made in USA coins worth watching this week. Zebec Network (ZBCN) Sponsored ZBCN has defied today’s market dip to record 23% gains over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has also climbed by 136%, totaling $33.38 million.  This spike in activity shows that, despite broader weakness across the market, traders are flocking to ZBCN. When both price and trading volume rise in tandem, it signals strong conviction behind the move. This means that ZBCN’s price rally is backed by real demand, which could further drive up its value. If accumulation continues to grow, ZBCN could climb further to test resistance at $0.005028. ZBCN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored On the other hand, if momentum fades and buy-side pressure weakens, its price could breach $0.004507 and retreat toward $0.0041 as traders take profits. Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT) Meme asset BERT has also bucked the recent market dip, posting 7% gains in the past week. This makes it another made in the USA coin to watch this week.  On the daily chart, the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken above the 50-neutral line and is climbing, indicating that buying momentum is building. As of this writing, this key momentum indicator is at 52.92.  The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. Sponsored… The post Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Weighed down by Bitcoin’s decline, the crypto market has stumbled into the new week with a lackluster performance. The slowdown has spilled over into altcoins, dragging broader market sentiment lower. Still, a handful of US-linked projects are drawing attention as investors look for pockets of opportunity. Here are three Made in USA coins worth watching this week. Zebec Network (ZBCN) Sponsored ZBCN has defied today’s market dip to record 23% gains over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has also climbed by 136%, totaling $33.38 million.  This spike in activity shows that, despite broader weakness across the market, traders are flocking to ZBCN. When both price and trading volume rise in tandem, it signals strong conviction behind the move. This means that ZBCN’s price rally is backed by real demand, which could further drive up its value. If accumulation continues to grow, ZBCN could climb further to test resistance at $0.005028. ZBCN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored On the other hand, if momentum fades and buy-side pressure weakens, its price could breach $0.004507 and retreat toward $0.0041 as traders take profits. Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT) Meme asset BERT has also bucked the recent market dip, posting 7% gains in the past week. This makes it another made in the USA coin to watch this week.  On the daily chart, the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken above the 50-neutral line and is climbing, indicating that buying momentum is building. As of this writing, this key momentum indicator is at 52.92.  The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. Sponsored…

Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:20
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+1.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011069+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.0282-13.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.088-1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
American Coin
USA$0.0000005675-1.20%

Weighed down by Bitcoin’s decline, the crypto market has stumbled into the new week with a lackluster performance. The slowdown has spilled over into altcoins, dragging broader market sentiment lower.

Still, a handful of US-linked projects are drawing attention as investors look for pockets of opportunity. Here are three Made in USA coins worth watching this week.

Zebec Network (ZBCN)

Sponsored

ZBCN has defied today’s market dip to record 23% gains over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has also climbed by 136%, totaling $33.38 million. 

This spike in activity shows that, despite broader weakness across the market, traders are flocking to ZBCN.

When both price and trading volume rise in tandem, it signals strong conviction behind the move. This means that ZBCN’s price rally is backed by real demand, which could further drive up its value.

If accumulation continues to grow, ZBCN could climb further to test resistance at $0.005028.

ZBCN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Sponsored

On the other hand, if momentum fades and buy-side pressure weakens, its price could breach $0.004507 and retreat toward $0.0041 as traders take profits.

Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT)

Meme asset BERT has also bucked the recent market dip, posting 7% gains in the past week. This makes it another made in the USA coin to watch this week. 

On the daily chart, the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken above the 50-neutral line and is climbing, indicating that buying momentum is building. As of this writing, this key momentum indicator is at 52.92. 

The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound.

Sponsored

BERT’s RSI readings indicate market participants prefer accumulation over distribution. If this trend continues, its price could continue to rise. In this scenario, it could rally to $0.0757.

BERT Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if demand stalls, BERT’s price could drop under $0.0651.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Sponsored

AVAX has climbed 10% in the past day, standing out as one of the stronger performers despite the market’s sluggish trend. 

An assessment of its Elder-Ray Index on the daily chart shows a positive reading, indicating that demand is building momentum. This suggests that buyers are regaining control after recent sell-offs.

If demand continues to surge, AVAX could push higher and breach the $35 price level, opening the door for further upside. 

AVAX Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if buying pressure weakens and sentiment turns, the token risks slipping back toward support around $30.23

Source: https://beincrypto.com/3-made-in-usa-coins-fourth-week-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans