Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as the key support level holds

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Bitcoin price failed to find support around $116,000 on September 19 and declined by 6%, reaching a low of $108,631 on Thursday. However, BTC recovered slightly in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $111,700.
If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 113,232 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 45, pointing upwards and nearing its neutral level of 50, which indicates a fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC fails to close above the 50-day EMA and faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $107,245.
Ethereum price failed to find support around the daily level at $4,232 last week and declined 7.36% until Thursday. However, on Friday, ETH retested and found support around the 100-day EMA at $3,863, and by Sunday, it had recovered 7.10%. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $4,100.
If ETH continues its recovery and closes above $4,232, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $4,488.
Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI reads 42 and, pointing upwards and nearing its neutral level of 50, indicates fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 100-day EMA at $3,863.
Ripple’s XRP price corrected after retesting its daily level at $2.93 on Thursday and declined 6.23%. XRP retested the daily support at $2.72 the next day and recovered 4.52% by Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $2.86.
If XRP closes above the $2.93 resistance level, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $3.
Like BTC and ETH, XRP RSI also shows fading bearish momentum. However, for the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.
