Top 3 Solana Beta Plays to Watch Amid $1B+ Treasury Plays

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:34
JITO
JTO$1.916-0.82%
Jupiter
JUP$0.5012+0.26%
Solana
SOL$204.99+2.00%
Kamino
KMNO$0.05718+1.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04874+9.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Solana (SOL) saw a noticeable uptick in attention recently. It saw strong performance over the past week compared to the broader crypto market.

One key catalyst for this surge is the recent announcement of $1 billion-plus investments in Solana’s digital asset treasuries (DATs). It signaled potential for growth within the ecosystem.

While the direct impact on Solana ($SOL) is clear, a ripple effect is likely to benefit smaller, more volatile assets within its ecosystem.

This would create an opportunity for higher returns—albeit with increased risk.

These assets, commonly known as “beta plays,” include projects like Jito ($JTO), Kamino ($KMNO), and Jupiter ($JUP).

This article will examine why these three Solana-based assets are worth watching as the $1B+ treasury announcement boosts optimism around Solana’s future.

Solana’s $1B+ Treasury Play: A Game-Changer for Ecosystem Growth

In a market characterized by uncertainty, Solana has stood out in recent weeks due to a wave of announcements surrounding large treasury buys by various institutional players.

These treasuries involve the purchase and staking of Solana’s native token ($SOL). And they are seen as a vote of confidence in the blockchain’s long-term viability.

As these treasuries grow, they create a trickle-down effect. It benefits smaller assets within the Solana ecosystem, particularly projects tied to staking and lending.

While some investors might choose to hold $SOL directly in anticipation of these developments, others are looking for additional exposure to Solana’s momentum by trading “beta plays.”

These smaller, more volatile assets are likely to see amplified movements. That is due to the increased capital flows within the Solana ecosystem.

Jito ($JTO): Dominating Liquid Staking

Jito ($JTO), the largest liquid staking protocol on Solana, is well-positioned to benefit from the influx of capital into Solana’s ecosystem.

JTO Price Chart| Source: Coinmarketcap

Liquid staking allows users to stake their $SOL without locking it up. And it enabled them to retain liquidity while still earning staking rewards.

JitoSOL, the token used in Jito’s liquid staking, tracks Solana’s staking rewards. It gives users a way to participate in staking without losing access to DeFi opportunities.

As institutional players increase their stake in Solana through the new treasury announcements, demand for liquid staking platforms like Jito will likely surge.

Jito’s infrastructure is already a key player in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Its native token, $JTO has become a prime candidate for growth as more capital flows into the blockchain.

Kamino ($KMNO): Lending Sector Leader

Kamino ($KMNO) stands as one of the most prominent players in Solana’s lending sector. Although the lending markets on Solana are still nascent compared to Ethereum, Kamino has managed to carve out a significant share of the market.

KMNO Price Chart| Source: Coinmarketcap

Kamino has a market cap of $148 million and a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $558 million. That makes it ripe for growth if the momentum from Solana’s new DATs spills over into the lending space.

As institutional interest in Solana intensifies, lending protocols like Kamino could see outsized gains.

A modest $150 million increase in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem could double Kamino’s market cap, presenting significant upside potential.

Kamino’s growth trajectory is tied closely to the expansion of lending and borrowing activity within Solana, making it a key beta play to watch.

Jupiter ($JUP): Integrated DeFi Solution

Jupiter ($JUP) has emerged as an important player within the Solana ecosystem. It offers a suite of DeFi services, including decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregation, liquid staking, and even launchpad services.

JUP Price Chart| Source: Coinmarketcap

Jupiter recently announced the launch of its lending platform. This will further enhance its ability to capture a larger share of Solana’s growing DeFi market.

For investors looking to gain exposure to multiple facets of Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, Jupiter represents an integrated solution.

A solution that could see increased adoption as more institutional money flows into Solana.

With its comprehensive suite of products, Jupiter’s $JUP token is likely to benefit as demand for Solana-based DeFi platforms accelerates.

Solana’s Growing Ecosystem Creates Opportunity for Beta Plays

With institutional players increasingly backing Solana’s ecosystem through $1B+ digital asset treasuries, smaller Solana-native projects stand to benefit from the increased liquidity and capital flows.

Jito, Kamino, and Jupiter are all well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding Solana DeFi landscape.

For investors, these beta plays offer the potential for outsized returns, but with the accompanying risk of increased volatility.

As the Solana network continues to mature, both retail and institutional investors should keep a close eye on these projects. They could be the next big winners in the Solana ecosystem.

However, as always, investors must be mindful of the risks associated with beta plays, especially in a market that remains highly unpredictable.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/31/top-3-solana-beta-plays-to-watch-amid-1b-treasury-plays/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy