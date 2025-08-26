Top 3 Tokens Gaining While Approaching $5 Trillion Valuation – Corporate Treasury Selections

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/26 19:25
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014987-6.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02644-3.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.15731-2.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00691-1.14%

A wave of interest surrounds a select group of tokens as the total digital asset market draws closer to a major milestone. Large companies are now adding these assets to their balance sheets. Key players stand out for their strong gains. The following article looks at three tokens now catching serious attention in this fast-moving landscape.

Ethereum (ETH)

Source: TradingView

Ethereum traded between $4245 and $5136 this week. The coin is up 4.94% in 7 days, 26.08% in a month, and 88.36% over six months. The 10-day average sits at $4740.59, just above the 100-day line at $4593.48. That steady climb keeps eyes on the next move.

Energy is cooling. RSI at 40.22 shows demand has dipped, Stochastic at 12.33 points to oversold ground, and MACD is negative at −14.27. These signals hint at short pauses rather than panic. As long as buyers defend 4245, the longer trend that added almost 90% in half a year stays alive.

If ETH lifts through $5136, the first test waits at $5492, about 16% above the 10-day average. A clear break could open $6383, nearly 35% higher. Failure to hold $4245 risks a slide to the main support at $3710, roughly −22%, and in a harsher shakeout $2819, about −41%. The past month’s 26% jump suggests momentum favors another run, yet the chart warns that patience may be needed before the next leg.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.005

Next Stage: $0.01

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Source: TradingView

HYPE slipped about 1% this week, but it still shows a 3% climb in the past month and a huge 126% jump over six months. The coin now trades between $41.97 and $48.51, sitting a touch under its 10-day average of $46.07 and slightly above the 100-day line of 43.48. That mix points to a market that cooled off short term yet keeps a long-run uptrend alive.

The nearest ceiling is $50.99. A close above it could unlock fresh bids toward $57.53, meaning roughly 8% to 22% upside from the middle of the current band. Support rests at $37.91, then $31.37. A slide through those floors would hand back about 15% to 30% of recent gains. Momentum signals lean neutral-to-positive: RSI sits near $52, the stochastic mirrors it, and MACD stays in green, hinting bulls still have a slight edge.

With the 10-day average above the 100-day and the long-term chart still doubling since winter, odds favor another push higher once the week’s pullback fades. Holding above $44 could trigger a run toward $51 in the near term and even $57 later, for an extra 10%-20%. A break under 38 would flip the script and likely drag HYPE back to the low 30s.

Sui (SUI)

Source: TradingView

Sui now trades between $3.38 and $3.92 after sliding 4.57% in 7 days and 8.99% in 30 days. Yet the coin holds a 21.71% gain over 6 months, so the longer track stays green. Momentum cooled last week, but buyers did not vanish.

The 10 day average is $3.66 while the 100 day average is $3.61, so price hugs its base lines. RSI near 40 and a 12.48 stochastic point to oversold ground. MACD at -0.0139 shows only mild downward push.

If buyers step in, SUI could climb to the $4.15 cap, about 14% up from the mid band. Clearing that may call $4.70, a 29% rise. A slip below $3.38 risks $3.07, down 16%, or even $2.53, a 31% fall. Right now the odds tilt to a rebound.

Conclusion

ETH, HYPE, and SUI suit corporate treasuries in the 2025 bull run. XYZVerse aims for 20,000% upside and cultural rule by merging sports passion with meme energy.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 26th that Hemi, the Bitcoin programmable layer project, has secured $15 million in a new funding round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Crypto.com, DNA Fund, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, Quantstamp, and Web3.com Ventures. This brings the total raised to $30 million, which will be used to advance the development of a network that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. This round of funding will support ecosystem expansion and subsequent token generation activities. The core of the Hemi stack is the Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM), designed to embed a full Bitcoin node within the EVM. Through cross-chain "tunneling" and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it enables operations such as lending and asset portfolios on the Bitcoin network. Co-founder Jeff Garzik (an early Bitcoin core developer) stated that Bitcoin doesn't need a refactor, but rather supporting tools to unlock its potential. The project claims to have over 100,000 verified users and 400,000 community members, and has integrated or collaborated with over 70 projects, including Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.44%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22913+4.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 20:05
Share
IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and stable returns remain paramount for investors. For those seeking passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining offers a promising option. This article will explain the principles and unique advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading IOTA Miner platform. This platform specializes in cloud mining services for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Offering security, transparency, and a low barrier to entry, it helps investors earn daily profits. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been favored by investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barriers to entry, and stable returns. Compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining machines, complex technical requirements, or 24/7 maintenance. With trusted platforms like IOTA Miner, users can remotely rent computing power, which is then automatically processed by professional data centers to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This significantly reduces equipment and maintenance costs while allowing investors to share in their daily returns. Whether beginners or veterans looking to expand their asset portfolio, cloud mining offers opportunities for passive income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows even beginners to quickly get started and easily begin their profitable journey. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategic move—no need to purchase expensive mining machines, endure the noise and heat, or worry about household electricity consumption. Leveraging professional mining farms worldwide and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the platform not only effectively reduces mining costs but also maintains environmental protection by feeding excess power back into the grid, achieving truly green mining. Over 9 million users worldwide have chosen and trusted IOTA Miner for its combination of stable returns and top-tier security. Without expensive equipment, users simply sign a contract via their computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power, easily mining major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and automatically receive daily returns. No barriers to entry, lower risk—IOTA Miner is leading the new trend in cloud mining, making it easy for anyone to start their own passive income journey. Profit Potential IOTA Miner makes it easy to realize your dream of passive cryptocurrency income without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP holder, you can leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing power to steadily grow your wealth. Safe and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are paramount. IOTA Miner offers industry-leading security and transparent operations to maximize the protection of user funds and returns. With its legal and compliant system and the trust of millions of users worldwide, it has become the choice of both novice and experienced investors, allowing you to focus on returns, not risks. Why Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive a $15 newbie bonus, plus a steady $0.60 daily profit. Diversified Contracts: We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to meet different investment objectives and risk profiles. Stable Passive Income: Daily profits are automatically deposited into your wallet, with no additional effort required. Zero Technical Requirements: No hardware purchases or maintenance required. Global Support: Compatible with a wide range of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and more). Top-tier Security: Secure your funds and data with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website to create a free personal account. Choose a Mining Plan Choose the cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that suits your profit goals. Start Mining Now No hardware purchases required; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will automatically run for you. Earn Daily Income Passive income is automatically settled daily, allowing your assets to steadily grow in value. Diverse IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of various investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you. These contracts offer stable returns, lower risk, and easy access to ongoing passive income. Join IOTA Miner and leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary IOTA Miner simplifies the complex mining process, allowing you to profit daily without having to maintain mining equipment. It combines user-friendliness, security, and stable returns, providing a convenient online channel for global investors. Join IOTA Miner and download the mobile app today
Bitcoin
BTC$110,002.35-1.48%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1917-2.19%
XRP
XRP$2.9082-1.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/26 20:06
Share
Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

By Jia Huan, ChainCatcher The 2025 bull market was like a hellish ordeal. On one hand, the crypto market, after losing $1.3 trillion in three months, rebounded, accompanied by wild volatility and countless margin calls. On the other hand, Bitcoin soared from a low of $40,000 in early 2024 to over $120,000, continuously breaking new highs. In terms of market sentiment, traders are mainly greedy (46.85%), with significant fear and neutral periods. They are facing a volatile trading environment and strong FOMO emotions. As X user Sha Po Lang said: This bull market is as difficult as hell, and only true believers can reap the fruits of victory! This article will focus on star traders in the crypto market, revealing the cruel side of the market through their gains and losses, as well as our response strategies. Can star traders also lose all their money? This hellish bull market isn't just a test for ordinary investors; it's also a test for star traders. They're often known for their high-risk, high-return strategies, but their experiences also highlight the brutality of the market. Below is a list of several well-known star traders: some specialize in long positions, some in short-term trading, some start with small capital, and some are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic trends. Yet, invariably, they all end up losing money or even going bankrupt. 1. James Wynn ● Trading Style: Bold and aggressive, primarily long PEPE and BTC. Good at capturing early opportunities in high-potential tokens, often adding to positions during price fluctuations. Frequently shares positions on social media to attract attention, but also attracts whales, with his position rebounding after hitting his stop-loss price multiple times. ● Peak performance: Achieved over 10,000 times profit through PEPE in the early stage, holding 1.23 billion BTC long orders; within 70 days, the floating profit increased from 0 to 87 million US dollars ● Losses: Multiple liquidations resulted in a loss of all profits and a loss of $23 million 2. Insider Brother qwatio ● Trading style: Sensitive to macroeconomic events, good at short-term operations, high winning rate. He has opened positions before key time points like an "insider trader" many times. ● Peak performance: Soared from $3 million in principal to $26 million; once made a profit of $2.15 million in 40 minutes, quickly doubling the profit by capturing the macro fluctuations of BTC and ETH ● Losses: Accounts ultimately returned to zero; $25.8 million lost in 3 hours due to leveraged short position liquidation; total losses reached over $28 million 3. AguilaTrades ● Trading style: Enthusiastic about high leverage and rolling positions, preferring BTC and ETH. Win rate relies on market trends, but neglects position diversification and emotion management, often returning to heavy positions immediately after losses. ● Peak performance: From $300,000 in principal to $41.7 million ● Loss: Loss of $37.6 million, with only $30,000 left in the account In addition, there are star traders such as Jason Leo, whose floating profits went from 700 million to zero, and suffered heavy losses in this hellish bull market. Lessons from Gains and Losses: Restraint and Rationality: The Ultimate Rules for Surviving a Bull Market Amidst the turbulent bull market, the trading performance of star traders serves as a mirror, revealing the harsh reality of the crypto market and serving as a reminder that only by restraining greed and maintaining a rational strategy can we survive. User X, Web3 Philosopher, commented: "Many people are actually gambling, but mistakenly believe they are trading. Many are actually gamblers, but claim to be traders." Gamblers are on the left and traders are on the right. The two seem to be only a fine line apart, but in fact there is a world of difference between them. The former often relies on luck and emotions, buying heavily at market highs and panic selling at market lows, ignoring timing and position control. The latter views the market as a battlefield and develops rigorous strategies: using technical analysis, fundamental research, and stop-loss mechanisms, diversifying the portfolio, and maintaining emotional neutrality. The three star traders introduced above also reached the altar, but in the end they all experienced a dramatic turn from the peak to zero because of their "red eyes". In a bull market, locking in profits is a key strategy to prevent wealth evaporation. Market volatility is volatile, and while prices can surge from lows, a pullback can often wipe out all gains. Promptly locking in principal provides a layer of insurance for your position, allowing you to leverage your profits and ensure long-term market survival. At the same time, we should strengthen emotional management. The emotions here do not only mean not getting carried away when suffering heavy losses, but also staying restrained and calm, analyzing where the strategy went wrong, and then making adjustments and starting over; it also means not showing off large orders, keeping a low profile, trading smartly, and protecting your funds from whale snipers. In this hellish bull market, glory and traps coexist. There is never a shortage of opportunities to make money in the cryptocurrency circle. What is lacking are investors who have restraint and rationality. Only they can survive the frenzy of greed and have the last laugh.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15542+5.02%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,002.35-1.48%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000

SharpLink, a listed company, increased its holdings by 56,533 ETH, bringing its total ETH holdings to approximately $3.7 billion.