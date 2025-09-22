The post Top 4 Cryptos That Could Spike in the Upcoming Altcoin Season appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Every crypto cycle brings back the same question: which altcoins will take center stage this time? Many investors may already be gearing up for the altcoin season, as history shows that countless tokens often make big moves.

With hundreds of tokens in the crypto market, which ones could be worth the spotlight? Searching for the next big mover can feel like standing at a crossroads, unsure which path leads to opportunity.

This article dives into 4 cryptos that could spike during the altcoin season, starting with SpacePay (SPY token).

SpacePay’s ongoing presale, low entry price, and real-world payment solution give it a unique position as we head into a bigger phase of the market cycle.

Why SpacePay (SPY Token) Could Be the Breakout Star

Crypto adoption has grown a lot over the years. But one big problem is still unsolved: everyday payments. Spending crypto can be difficult, and that is the problem SpacePay was created to fix.

SpacePay is a revolutionary cryptocurrency payment software solution designed to transform how people transact in the digital economy.

Its software works directly with existing card machines, as it allows users to spend cryptocurrencies from over 325 wallets. Meanwhile, merchants can get their payouts in their preferred local currency.

This means crypto holders can now use their assets for daily purchases without worrying about volatility. Businesses can also gain access to new customers without extra risk.

The SPY token, which powers this ecosystem, is currently priced at just $0.003181 in its presale.

How SpacePay Solves the Payment Challenge

SpacePay does more than just make crypto usable. It brings together solutions to problems that have slowed down mainstream adoption.

It allows merchants to pay only a 0.5% fee for transactions, far cheaper than traditional card processors. Since there are no integration costs, retailers don’t face upfront hurdles.

SpacePay runs through a simple APK, making it compatible with existing POS terminals. Adoption could spread quickly because of this simple plug-and-play design.

It offers instant settlements, as merchants can receive payments without waiting for lengthy confirmations or manual approvals. This makes it just as convenient as credit cards, if not faster.

Crypto holders expand their purchasing power while retailers are protected from price swings. The system expands the user base of digital assets while ensuring merchants are comfortable receiving fiat.

When all these pieces are combined, SpacePay aims to deliver smooth, low-cost, and accessible payments. This is why many are looking at the SPY token as one of the standout plays of this presale season.

Missing out at such an early price point could feel like skipping Ethereum when it was still under $1.

How to Buy SPY Token During the Presale

The first step to buying SPY tokens is to connect your wallet on the official website. You can use MetaMask or any other supported wallet.

After connecting, fund your wallet with ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDC, or USDT. If you prefer, there’s also an option to buy directly with a bank card.

Next, choose the number of SPY tokens you want to swap for. Confirm the authorization in your wallet and complete the transaction.

Remember to leave a little extra in your wallet to cover network fees. Once the swap is done, your SPY tokens will be secured and ready to grow in value as the project develops.

Ethena (ENA) and Its Hybrid Stablecoin Model

Ethena is another crypto to watch this altcoin season. It is a digital money project that mixes the stability of traditional finance with the earning power of decentralized finance. ENA works like a stablecoin but also lets holders earn yield.

This dual design makes it appealing to both everyday users and DeFi fans. As the project expands, ENA’s role in governance and decision-making could add more value. Its ability to link CeFi and DeFi gives it a strong chance to benefit from rising adoption this season.

Chainlink (LINK) Powering Smart Contracts With Real Data

Chainlink remains one of the most critical infrastructure projects in crypto. It provides decentralized oracle solutions that allow smart contracts to access real-world data securely.

Without Chainlink, most of DeFi and blockchain applications could not function at scale. What makes LINK particularly interesting this season is its expanding use cases.

Beyond DeFi, Chainlink is being integrated into gaming, insurance, and even institutional projects. Its role in tokenizing real-world assets also gives it long-term staying power.

These fundamentals suggest LINK could perform strongly as the altcoin cycle unfolds.

XRP and the Future of Cross-Border Payments

XRP is fast and cheap to use. This makes it useful for sending money across borders. Ripple Labs works with many banks and payment providers, which keeps XRP in demand.

Even with past legal issues, XRP has stayed strong and is still used worldwide. If more institutions adopt it this season, XRP could rise again.

