Top 4 Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio Today

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 17:28
SPONSORED POST*

Choosing cryptocurrencies for a portfolio today may feel more complex than ever, with market cycles, regulatory shifts, and utility all under scrutiny. 

In this landscape, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a meme-coin variant with infrastructure ambitions, Ethena (ENA) offers high finance style utility, Cronos (CRO) remains a smart contracts workhorse, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to hold cultural and speculative weight. Here is a look at the top four cryptocurrencies for portfolio growth today.

  1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe is not just another meme coin chasing virality—it’s building infrastructure. Its presale is deep in Stage 13 at around $0.0022, has raised over $25.6 million, and has already sold more than 15.8 billion tokens.  What sets LILPEPE apart is its own Ethereum Layer 2 chain, engineered for near-zero transaction fees, fast confirmations, and built-in safeguards like anti-sniper-bot mechanisms. 

Because so many of the presale stages have been sold out ahead of schedule, demand is running hot. With so many tokens already sold and near full allocation in many presale tiers, the entry cost is rising—but so is the potential. Some analysts are pointing to gains in the 25x–50x range, or more, if listings go well and community momentum holds. Little Pepe offers both meme culture’s upside and a structural design that can scale. Right now, it looks like one of the rare under-$0.01 plays that blends speculative upside with real utility.

  1. Ethena (ENA)

Ethena works in a different lane. It’s not a meme coin, but a DeFi protocol aiming to provide a synthetic dollar called USDe. The goal is to deliver a stable, blockchain‐native medium of exchange and savings asset not reliant on traditional banking rails. Its model includes delta-hedging: using derivatives and liquid collateral to keep USDe pegged closely to the US dollar, alongside staking rewards and governance via its ENA token.  Ethena’s appeal lies in combining stability with growth. For investors interested in exposure to DeFi innovation with less volatility than pure meme tokens, ENA offers a kind of middle ground: something that can appreciate as DeFi infrastructure builds, especially if USDe becomes a trusted synthetic stable asset among crypto users and protocols.

  1. Cronos (CRO)

Cronos, the native token of the Cronos blockchain operated by Crypto.com, is showing signs of entering a new leg of growth. A high-visibility development involves Trump Media & Technology Group in partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, forming “Trump Media Group CRO Strategy,” a treasury-style vehicle meant to accumulate CRO. That move alone injected fresh speculation and demand.

Beyond that headline, CRO is benefiting from an expanding roadmap: plans to support tokenization platforms, growing DeFi/NFT activity, and continued utility inside the Crypto.com ecosystem. It is still relatively low per token price compared to larger blue-chips, but the recent institutional interest and ecosystem usage suggest it has solid upside should adoption accelerate. CRO’s market cap is large, but the combination of utility, branding, and large-scale accumulation may lead to outsized returns as awareness and usage grow.

  1. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin continues to hold its status as the meme coin benchmark. While it may not have the promise of low price per token and presale leverage that LILPEPE has, DOGE’s strength lies in its culture, broad awareness, and capacity to act as a cheerleader for meme coin cycles.  DOGE also has relatively high liquidity, frequent mainstream media references, and established exchange listings. Those features make it less risky than newer tokens and more likely to hold value during pullbacks. For a portfolio, DOGE can serve both as upside potential and as a hedge or anchor in a speculative regime.

Conclusion

If you are building for outsized returns while managing risk across the spectrum, these four represent a powerful mix. Little Pepe might be the wild card that delivers 20x-100x gains if everything aligns. Ethena and Cronos offer more grounded paths to growth, rooted in utility or institutional force. DOGE remains the culture king that amplifies cycles and sentiment. Together, they give your portfolio rocket fuel for the coming months.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

