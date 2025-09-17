Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 14:13
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000521-7.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257+0.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.197+0.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02516-0.43%
altcoins

The post Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Altcoins are beginning to move as Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate their gains. The Federal Reserve’s September 17 meeting could act as the next market catalyst. In past cycles, altcoins have outperformed once the larger assets found direction.

The Altcoin Season Index is now at 68 out of 100. That level shows that altcoins are starting to gain ground, though the market has not yet reached peak levels. The total altcoin market cap stands close to $1.8 trillion, leaving room for further growth. Several projects stand out as the altcoin phase begins:

Ondo (ONDO)

Ondo focuses on tokenized real-world assets. The value on its platform has grown more than 20% in the past month. New partnerships and active user growth suggest steady demand. If tokenization adoption continues, Ondo is positioned to benefit.

Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge has more than $1.1 billion locked in its network. Despite that, its market value is still modest compared to other projects in the sector. The token remains far below its all-time high, giving it room to recover if asset tokenization expands.

Axelar (AXL)

Axelar connects over 80 blockchains through its cross-chain network. The project has more than $1.1 billion in value locked, but its token price has not kept pace with its growth. As interoperability becomes more important, Axelar could see higher demand.

  • Also Read :
  •   Fed Rate Cut Looms: What’s Next for Ethereum and Cardano?
  •   ,

Telcoin (TEL)

Telcoin has gained more than 200% over the past year. Its supply is almost fully released, which limits new dilution. The project is developing the Telcoin Digital Asset Bank and has launched stablecoins within its mobile wallet. The app already supports money transfers to more than 20 countries and 30 e-wallets.

Telcoin also works with GSMA, a major player in global telecom. With billions of mobile subscribers worldwide, the potential reach is large. The token is still trading well below its 2021 peak of $0.065, which leaves room for growth if adoption continues.

Plume (PLUME)

Plume is a new entrant in the tokenization space. It supports 144 tokenized assets and has more than $170 million locked. The project has also attracted over 200,000 holders, reflecting steady adoption. With more than 180 projects tied to its ecosystem, it could gain ground if the real-world asset sector continues to expand.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What time is the FOMC announcement?

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC announcements typically occur at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on the second day of their two-day meeting, followed by a press conference.

How will the Fed rate decision affect crypto?

Lowering interest rates generally makes it cheaper to borrow, which can lead to increased liquidity and a higher appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

What is the Altcoin Season Index?

The Altcoin Season Index measures the market’s sentiment toward altcoins. A high score, like 68, indicates that altcoins are starting to outperform Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4483+1.17%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02061+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195246+0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010164-6.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:10
Share
Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Basis trading products may face "more scrutiny" while AVAX ETF gets the highest approval odds, analysts told Decrypt.
SUI
SUI$3.5937+0.94%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002367+1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08625-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity