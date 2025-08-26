Top 5 Crypto Losers Today as Bitcoin Crashes Below $110K

With risk sentiment cooling, several tokens have been hit particularly hard, recording double-digit losses in just 24 hours.

Market Selloff Deepens

Bitcoin’s break below six figures triggered panic among traders, dragging altcoins lower across the board. Liquidity concerns and fading institutional confidence added fuel to the fire, pushing some well-known projects to their worst levels in weeks.

1. Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin topped today’s list of decliners, plunging 18.54% in the last 24 hours. Priced at $0.7692, the token has now lost more than 16% over the past week. Its market cap stands at $769 million, with $259 million traded in the last day.

2. Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Curve’s governance token also saw heavy downside, falling 14.69% on the day. At $0.7676, CRV has retreated over 14% this week. Trading volume of nearly $370 million reflects rising volatility as traders exit liquidity pool exposures.

3. Pendle (PENDLE)

Pendle followed with a 14.08% slide in 24 hours, dropping to $5.13. Despite strong fundamentals in the tokenized yield space, the token has shed more than 5% this week. Market cap remains just under $863 million.

4. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

NFT-linked Pudgy Penguins token also took a hit, sliding 13.21% in 24 hours to $0.02974. Despite a sizable market cap of $1.87 billion, its trading volume surpassed $515 million, showing heightened speculation around NFT-driven assets.

5. Lido DAO (LDO)

Rounding out the top five losers, Lido DAO dropped 14.29% to $1.25. As one of the largest liquid staking projects, the selloff highlights risk-off sentiment even among Ethereum-linked assets. Lido’s market cap is $1.12 billion, with $197 million traded today.

Outlook for the Coming Days

The sharp declines across these tokens underscore how fragile sentiment has become after Bitcoin’s correction. If BTC continues to struggle below $110,000, altcoins could face further pressure, particularly those with high leverage exposure. However, opportunistic buyers may see current levels as potential accumulation zones if broader market stability returns.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

