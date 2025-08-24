Top Altcoin to Invest Before Ethereum (ETH) Recovers to $4500

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 23:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.675+0.29%
Waves
WAVES$1.2746-3.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.05688+0.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005515+6.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012+1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006256+1.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,864.64+2.67%

As Ethereum (ETH) prepares to bounce back to the $4,500 mark, investors are turning to the altcoin universe for trendsetters set to make waves early. Of those names that come to mind is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is currently in stage 6 presale at $0.035 after a growth of 16.17% in the previous stage. Early investors are prepared for over 300% returns when it lists. Mutuum Finance presale has already passed over $14.8 million and has been bought by over 15600 holders. While established players continue to weather market downturns, attention gravitates more and more toward ascendant platforms like MUTM that could redefine the future of the next generation of blockchain adoption. 

Ethereum Inches Near $4,225 Amid Market Flux

Even as sentiment is wavering and recording small daily declines, Ethereum (ETH) is at around $4,225, showing resilience at key technical levels as investors weigh broader macroeconomic signals like Fed comments and ETF updates. The trading activity reflects a hedging but receptive tone: whales are strategically adding up, while levered positions aim for reversals in the $4,300-$4,360 area. Against this context, attention is also turning to Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched its Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. The project is providing a maximum reward of $50,000 USDT to the members to reveal the vulnerabilities of the project.

The goal of the bounty program is to attain sufficient coverage of different levels of vulnerability in the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project encompasses team commitment to security in the ecosystem as well as investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance is also hosting a $100,000 giveaway. The giveaway is to cover 10 winners who will each receive $10,000 in Mutuum Finance Tokens. This giveaway indicates the level to which the project is dedicated to investing in developing a loyal, long-term centered community.

Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is performing very well in presale and stage 6 is priced at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize the DeFi market with the development of a finance system which will be applied to the real world. Presale already has exceeded more than 15500 token holders and more than $14.8 million. 

Strong Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency along with lending flexibility within Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract systems.

The lending is made possible using smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Apart from that, no third party is ever called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform, and lenders and borrowers are automatically matched. It is excessively used with meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be the bridge between utility in everyday life and long-term investment, presenting a strong alternative for ETH holders seeking higher returns. With a presale that already has $14.8 million backing from more than 15,600 supporters, a 95/100 CertiK trust score, and other endeavors like the $50,000 Bug Bounty Program and $100,000 community giveaway, the project is encouraging innovation through openness and trust.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $14.8M from 15,600+ investors as Ethereum hovers around $4,225. Priced at $0.035 in Stage 6, it will see a 14.29% boost to $0.04 in phase 7 and offers potential returns of 300%+ at launch. Offering a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a 95/100 trust score, Mutuum Finance is looking to be a must-watch altcoin to track before Ethereum’s next big breakout. Purchase your tokens now and position yourself for Q4 gains.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

PANews reported on August 24th that ABCDE co-founder Du Jun posted on the X platform that although Chinese institutions were slow to respond to the micro-strategy model, they have quickly followed suit. The "micro-strategy" they have been invited to participate in currently includes 3 ETH and 2 SOL, and is currently being promoted. One of the ETH DATs has a starting size of 300,000.
Solana
SOL$207.67+2.05%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000976-3.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,859.71+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 23:05
Share
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey stated in an article on the X platform that there will be no Bitcoin bear market in the next few years. Every sovereign nation, bank, insurance company, corporation, pension fund, and other institutions will eventually hold Bitcoin. This process has officially begun, and its current size doesn't even account for 0.01% of the total market. Bitcoin's price will continue to rise.
Threshold
T$0.01668-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10126+1.48%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 23:44
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684-2.06%
Xai
XAI$0.05177-2.83%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009446-7.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

'We Are Still Early': Morgan Stanley's Intern Survey Reveals as Crypto Interest Lags Behind AI & Robots

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure