Top Altcoin to Invest In as Ripple (XRP) Loses $3 Mark Again

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 17:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005789+0.36%
XRP
XRP$2.811-3.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545-22.14%

As Ripple’s XRP slips below the $3 threshold once again, market attention is shifting toward emerging players driving fresh momentum in the crypto market. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a standout, drawing investors with its unique approach to decentralized lending. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. 

In stage 7, it will be priced 14.29% higher at $0.04. Early backers who have already invested will be able to guarantee a minimum yield of 200% after the launch of MUTM to marketplace trade. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised in excess of $14.7 million in capital and has over 15500 investors already. While XRP’s price turbulence sparks uncertainty, the spotlight is increasingly turning to Mutuum Finance.

XRP Update: Holds Near $2.88 Amid Market Jitters

XRP is currently trading around $2.88, reflecting recent bearish pressure as the token slipped below key support levels and saw selling from large holders ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.  At the same time, broader macroeconomic shifts, especially around interest rate expectations, are weighing on sentiment. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Currently Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are at a price of $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous phase.

Another 14% bounce in price will have it rise to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well up to now with over 15500 owners and over $14.7 million raised up to now, reflecting good and growing interest in the project.

DeFi Lending with a Highly Grown Dual-Model Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2C and P2P lending protocol whereby customers can achieve wonderful yields while exercising ultimate control over capital. It’s an end-to-end DeFi platform built to the specific needs of customers and safer, more convenient, and more flexible than legacy lending products

US Dollar–Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. In addition to investors’ dedication towards code base integrity and transparency, the audit ensures the project will actually develop a secure DeFi protocol.

The project also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program assisted by CertiK. Four vulnerability classes are going to be compensated as critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Rolled Out

Mutuum Finance has rolled out a  $100,000 giveaway to build its community. 10 investors stand a chance to be awarded $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides getting new investors, demonstrates the project’s willingness to go the extra mile in building a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Aces 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK smart contract audit has deemed Mutuum Finance (MUTM) secure with a trust rating of 95.0/100. The project is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is connecting new lending capacity with the power of an ecosystem, and with a vision for a future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already attracted over 15,500 investors and raised more than $14.7 million. Presale stage 6 is live at $0.035, with stage 7 set to climb 14.29% to $0.04. Backed by a CertiK audit, a $95/100 trust score, a $50,000 bug bounty, and a $100,000 giveaway, the project is combining strong security with rapid adoption. With its dual lending model and USD-pegged stablecoin launch, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the top altcoins to watch as XRP struggles to hold key levels.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004874-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Share
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01321-5.91%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5494-2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.16657+2.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 16:59
Share
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
FOX Token
FOX$0.03011-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:22
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)