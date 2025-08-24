Top Altcoin to Invest in: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Outperform Ethereum (ETH) in Q4

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:58
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006102-4.50%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-1.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020662-9.76%
67COIN
67$0.003132-15.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,752.76+0.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003034+3.76%

As the crypto market braces for a strong Q4, one emerging altcoin is starting to capture serious investor attention, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. In stage 7, it will be priced 14.29% higher at $0.04. Early backers who have already invested will be able to guarantee a minimum yield of 200% after the launch of MUTM. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised in excess of $14.8 million in capital and has over 15600 investors already. While Ethereum (ETH) continues to dominate the smart contract market, recent market signals suggest that MUTM’s unique utility-driven approach could carve out significant momentum in the months ahead, prompting analysts to reassess traditional altcoin forecasts for this quarter.

Ethereum (ETH) Market Overview

As of today, Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $4,243.67, showing a modest intraday dip of approximately 0.02%. Price fluctuations in the low-$4,200s have lately reflected broader market dynamics: institutional accumulation remains strong, corporations like BitMine now hold over 1.52 million ETH, equating to some 5% of total supply, while investor sentiment appears cautiously optimistic amid rebounds from August lows across leading cryptocurrencies. 

These factors suggest Ethereum’s current trajectory is closely tied to macro trends and institutional behavior. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the picture as a contrasting entry point in the altcoin market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Currently Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are at a price of $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous phase.

Another 14% bounce in price will have it rise to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well up to now with over 15600 owners and over $14.8 million raised up to now, reflecting good and growing interest in the project.

DeFi Lending with a Highly Grown Dual-Model Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2C and P2P lending protocol whereby customers can achieve wonderful yields while exercising ultimate control over capital. It’s an end-to-end DeFi platform built to the specific needs of customers and safer, more convenient, and more flexible than legacy lending products

US Dollar–Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. In addition to investors’ dedication towards code base integrity and transparency, the audit ensures the project will actually develop a secure DeFi protocol.

The project also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program assisted by CertiK. Four vulnerability classes are going to be compensated as critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Rolled Out

Mutuum Finance has rolled out a  $100,000 giveaway to build its community. 10 investors stand a chance to be awarded $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides getting new investors, demonstrates the project’s willingness to go the extra mile in building a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Aces 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK smart contract audit has deemed Mutuum Finance (MUTM) secure with a trust rating of 95.0/100. The project is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is connecting new lending capacity with the power of an ecosystem, and with a vision for a future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $14.8M from more than 15,600 investors, marking strong demand ahead of its 14.29% price rise to $0.04 in Phase 7. Early entrants at $0.035 are positioned for 200%+ returns post-launch, supported by a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a 95.0 CertiK trust score. With its dual lending model and stablecoin launch, MUTM is emerging as a strong Q4 contender. Secure your tokens today before the next phase begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-altcoin-to-invest-in-why-mutuum-finance-mutm-could-outperform-ethereum-eth-in-q4/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02085-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0675-3.15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06695+7.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Share
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01279-21.53%
Xai
XAI$0.05094-3.44%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00115--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860.51-3.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,643.83-0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility