Top Altcoins Right Now: Layer Brett and Cardano Price Rallies Expected, But Pi Coin Doesn’t Make The Cut

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:44
This new Layer 2 memecoin, currently priced at $0.055 in its presale, is generating significant buzz as investors are tagging it a top altcoin. While many anticipate a Cardano Price rally and question Pi Coin’s (PI) market potential, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) offers a unique fusion of meme culture and genuine blockchain utility. Early backers are seeing substantial staking rewards.

Layer Brett presale gains hype as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution

Among top altcoins, Layer Brett stands out by solving a core problem: Ethereum Layer 1’s congestion and high gas fees. It processes transactions off-chain, achieving 10,000 TPS with gas fees as low as $0.0001, anchoring security to Ethereum. 

This innovation outpaces older meme tokens like the original Brett on Base, which often lacked utility. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) combines meme appeal with real-world blockchain scalability; it’s fast.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin. It merges vibrant meme culture with genuine blockchain utility, offering high-speed transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and substantial staking rewards. 

Unlike traditional memecoins, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance and scalability, aiming to redefine the meme token landscape. The project notes it’s “a movement built for speed.”

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) leverages Layer 2 technology to process transactions off-chain, then settles them on Ethereum. 

This shrinks wait times and compresses fees to around $0.0001. Users can buy and stake $LBRETT immediately via the dApp, earning high-yield rewards. The platform offers gamified staking and plans bridging solutions for seamless asset movement. Brett’s done being ordinary.

Cardano price outlook and Pi coin news raise questions in the crypto scene

Cardano ($ADA) operates as a proof-of-stake blockchain for DApps and smart contracts. Built on research, it aims for a scalable, sustainable ecosystem. Its focus on formal verification differentiates Ada.

Pi Coin (PI) from Pi Network enables mobile mining and fosters a community-driven Web3. Despite its large user base, PI remains in an “Enclosed Mainnet,” restricting trading and full market participation.

Expectations for Cardano Price often hinge on network upgrades and wider market sentiment. Its robust developer activity and proof-of-stake model offer a stable foundation, though rallies for Ada aren’t guaranteed.

The Pi Coin (PI) price outlook is highly speculative. With its “Enclosed Mainnet” status, market value is hard to ascertain. Broader exchange listings are needed for clearer price discovery for PI.

Layer Brett presale heats up as analysts eye growth beyond Cardano and Pi coin.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is gaining strong momentum in 2025, with its presale price set at just $0.055. Early backers are eyeing significant upside, with coverage citing staking rewards of above 700% APY. This makes $LBRETT one of the most appealing early-entry opportunities of the year.

Its Layer 2 architecture can process 10,000 transactions per second while keeping gas fees near $0.0001, combining speed with affordability. That level of scalability gives it a distinct edge over older tokens still working to solve similar challenges.

While Cardano price action has slowed into consolidation and Pi Coin remains limited in utility, Layer Brett offers both meme-driven excitement and real infrastructure advantages. Its staking model and community-first approach further add to its growth case.

With adoption rising and demand building, analysts believe Layer Brett could deliver outsized returns, making it a contender to outpace Cardano price moves and Pi Coin speculation in the next cycle.

Be early, be active—this community-first Layer 2 is just getting started.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
