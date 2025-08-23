The post Top Altcoins To Buy Now as Bitcoin Rotation Sparks Altseason appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of rotation as Bitcoin cools after recent highs, with traders shifting their focus to Ethereum and mid-cap tokens. Analysts note the shift is a familiar pattern in the early stages of altcoin season, often marked by capital rotation from Bitcoin into Ethereum and, eventually, the wider market.

Ethereum’s position has been reinforced by steady ETF inflows, while speculation over potential Solana and XRP exchange-traded products is adding to investor enthusiasm. The combined factors, some analysts argue, could accelerate a broad-based rally across digital assets.

Early Bitcoin Rotation Signals

Crypto analyst Lark Davis says the current setup resembles the classic structure of a market cycle. Historically, Bitcoin rallies first, followed by Ethereum outperformance, before liquidity flows into mid- and small-cap tokens.

According to Davis, this rotation has already begun as Bitcoin dominance shows signs of peaking, signaling that capital is being redeployed into Ethereum.

Top Altcoins To Watch Now

Davis outlined a “playbook” for investors preparing for the next phase. Ethereum remains the primary trigger for a broader rally once it consistently outpaces Bitcoin. Solana, supported by ETF speculation and its expanding DeFi and NFT ecosystem, is positioned as a close contender. He also points to XRP, which could benefit if ETF speculation intensifies.

Beyond the major tokens, Davis highlights assets with reflexive economic structures, such as dYdX and Hyperliquid (Hype), both of which deploy buyback-and-burn mechanisms. Hyperliquid has already directed more than $1.3 billion of trading fees into buybacks, with dYdX, Jupiter, Raydium, and Chainlink pursuing similar strategies to bolster token demand.

Also Read :

Crypto News Today LIVE : Bitcoin, Ethereum , XRP Price, Crypto Fear and Greed Index, Altcoin News

,

Meme coins, often seen as speculative but highly liquid entry points for traders, also feature in his outlook. Recent rallies in tokens such as BONK, PENGU, and FART illustrate how retail-driven flows can ignite quickly in this sector.

Lastly, the emerging tokens in the AI and gaming sectors may capture capital as new themes emerge.

While altcoin seasons rarely begin abruptly, Davis says the current environment with ETF flows, shifting dominance metrics, and early signs of capital migration suggests one of the most active cycles in recent years could be taking shape.