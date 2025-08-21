Top Altcoins to Buy Today: Unilabs vs Cardano vs Pi Network Set to Lead Demand

Cardano price actions, Pi network’s growth, and Unilabs Finance’s presale movement are being compared to find the best altcoin to buy in this bull run. While the Cardano price shows a massive downtrend and Pi network also appears bearish, experts claim that Unilabs Finance is the best investment option in this bull run.

Unilabs is an asset management platform, backed by artificial intelligence. This platform has created a buzz in the bull market with its presale mania after raising over $14.5 million. The platform exhibits massive growth potential.

AD 4nXflgBha0 50yx0xKWP5b0 j3HFMJIfc0Y73AWXcGfEAi93XUh3e7SrTQ9W3STPr7Fxic4vV83oyMFUClRFh6yazJ 4gxNdS55B3cwpYmgRX4u6vx0JwzgXmbVKomdU4eiARXWuXWX178JgHM3P 02k?key=UNtRcMH Z7rH w8cIF5aGw

Cardano Price Slips By 9%: Can ADA Defend Key Support?

Cardano’s price has recently dropped by almost 9% which is a notable slide, catching traders’ attention. Despite the dip, ADA coin’s trading volume soared by about 22%, hinting at heightened activity. This is considered a mix of stop-loss triggers, profit-taking, and tactical re-positioning. Notably, the ADA coin managed to hold above a key 7-day support level even amid the falling Cardano price.

AD 4nXetgSlA6AKbQTTS51blPIOWJ6FJrGJ10HynsWe1qq5eVXYE53UrbHONAIgdXmPStC KmWZUAhEMTWi92UrhKptm3vNrpi03e6e4DyfGLCvBo8cNQHN495RtOGcvV bJcjKQMas1bPSVpU4VgIeSHMY?key=UNtRcMH Z7rH w8cIF5aGw

On a broader timeframe, the ADA coin has weakened by nearly 5.8%. The 1-Day Cardano price charts show that the ADA coin is consolidating around $0.84 after retreating from near $0.97. Technical indicators like the RSI show cooling momentum for the ADA coin, while Bollinger Bands reflect rising volatility. 

A Cardano price break above $0.90 could spark a push to the price further toward the $1.00 mark, but a failure to hold the current levels risks slipping further. Downtrend pressure persists on the 4-hour Cardano price charts. The ADA coin is creeping toward oversold MCC (RSI around 35) and may test the Cardano price support zone at  $0.80–$0.83 if bears continue to dominate.

Pi Network Still Holds Spark Despite A Dip!

The Pi network is currently trading at $0.3457, dipping by 2% from the previous day’s closing price. The intraday swing has seen the Pi network bounce between roughly $0.342 and $0.355, without any notable price pumps.

AD 4nXdwE4O7351yevxgmBFKQOEcNJLugTRw1iKMAohbQX8zCsYkJFmk0PqdgcqORNVYr67lBiqdnW0bKPAIEqb0XZCkuZRwv7Jhf66Ia15vorlVq JZiDGWlGudQWAtLBVnpCSXAdsn LC5wvNCteTD6r0?key=UNtRcMH Z7rH w8cIF5aGw

Over the past few days, the Pi network has found itself under pressure, edging ever closer to its record low near the $0.335 mark. This price area is becoming a battleground. Analysts claim that if it breaks, the Pi network could be looking at another leg lower.

At the same time, though, Pi network hasn’t completely given up ground. There’s still chatter of a potential turnaround with descending wedge patterns and tight price bands. These patterns and price ranges can set the stage for a rebound. Pi network supporters might point to that as a glimmer of hope.

Despite the dip, institutional backers like Ulu Ventures are still showing faith in Pi network, which adds a layer of reassurance for long-term believers.  

On the flipside, analyst projections remain mixed. Some models see Pi network possibly bouncing back toward $0.40, while others warn of slippage toward $0.32 if selling persists.    

All in all, Pi network is having a shaky moment, but the script isn’t written yet. Holding above $0.34 could mark a turning point for the Pi network.

Unilabs Finance: AI-Driven Model And Token Momentum Create Hype!

Amid the cacophony of crypto presales, Unilabs Finance is quietly delivering substance with its innovative model. It’s not just another token offering; it is a well-architected AI-backed asset management system with tangible traction.

At its heart, Unilabs integrates comprehensive AI features like AI Market Pulse, portfolio simulation, yield-optimizing pools, early access scoring, and memecoin detection, creating a full toolkit for intelligent DeFi investing. The architecture includes dedicated funds like AI, BTC, RWA, and Mining funds that help investors spread exposure while the AI fine-tunes strategies.

Presale performance reflects the substance behind the UNIL tokens. The campaign recently surpassed $14.5 million, a standout achievement in 2025’s presale race. Adding to that, on-chain data shows institutional whales are increasing their UNIL exposure well before listing activity begins, targeting potential 10× returns on early entry.

UNIL token holders get a slice of 30% of fees through a tiered rewards system, staking incentives up to 122 %, and a say in governance. This infrastructure lays the groundwork for sustainable ecosystem growth, not just hype.

AD 4nXd D6srhxmZCbiNLmYFnJAnLs0lbY3ozAQj2zpu1dLkYAgCt84cupxdZ6ogxMzWNMppJsDXAdskumW8Ryzb8TVCwseFpG1KL S9qkMRMgCZ66 8Jil AWUlUP29DTAusO13F6IyVnlml9oS9DqP0g?key=UNtRcMH Z7rH w8cIF5aGw

Unilabs Finance merges smart, automated investing with real financial mechanics and presale momentum. Most notably, it’s the presale traction, AI capabilities, and community rewards that set it apart. Whether you’re a whale or a wary watcher, Unilabs Finance is a project with both depth and potential, one worth following closely.

Key Takeaways

Analysts call Unilabs the best investment option of this bull run. The Unilabs presale outshines the Cardano price actions and Pi network.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

