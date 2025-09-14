Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:42
GET
GET$0.008415+5.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09597+0.84%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001585+2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001781+4.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514+1.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

As the cryptocurrency market nears the final quarter of 2025, investors are shifting focus away from Bitcoin and Ethereum and towards new projects. One name that has been gaining traction is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is a promising DeFi protocol that aims to reshape the lending and borrowing market. 

Mutuum Finance presale is currently in Phase 6 and is valued at $0.035. The project has over $15.63 million in total funds raised and over 16,240 token holders. Aside from Mutuum Finance (MUTM), older altcoins like Cardano (ADA) are also in the spotlight with ongoing ecosystem expansion and long-term development. Mutuum Finance is carving a niche for itself among more established competitors.

Cardano Price & Outlook

Cardano (ADA) is trading at around $0.8863. Cardano has been trading below $1, ranging from around $0.87–$0.90, with relatively low trading volume but continued interest from long-term investors. Some analysts see $1 as a close resistance that, once broken, can lead to further upside towards $1.10–$1.30, especially if ADA’s network updates and staking figures get further focus. In the meantime, as the crypto sentiment shifts, newer DeFi projects like Mutuum Finance are capturing investors’ attention alongside Cardano’s development.

Mutuum Finance Presale

Mutuum Finance is already in presale phase 6 where the token can be purchased at a price of $0.035. The project has already gathered over 16,240 token holders and has already raised over $15.63 million. FOMO is catching on rapidly. Early birds will be gaining life-changing returns.

Defining the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance will be leading the way when DeFi takes center stage. It is accessible to retail investors and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance is taking huge strides with its novel smart contract concept and focus on security and scalability.

Mutuum Finance also introduced a $100,000 giveaway where 10 users are to be awarded $10,000 in MUTM tokens. The campaign is evidence of the project’s endeavor in striving for a long-term and loyal user base.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance, in partnership with CertiK, is inviting interested parties to find bugs and potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers. A reward of $50,000 USDT is available to be shared among all the participants. Bounties will be classified as critical, major, minor and low and rewarded in a descending order. Anyone can join in. This is how seriously Mutuum Finance is taking security on their platform.

Strong oracle infrastructure enable price discovery. Prices of assets like ETH, MATIC, and AVAX are supplied by Chainlink data feeds. Fallback oracles, combined feeds, and on-chain DEX statistics ensure accuracy in case of prompt and precise valuations for collateral management and liquidation protocol.

This recent entrant in decentralized finance employs Loan-to-Value assumption to impose collateral ratio ceilings and shifting liquidation risk to risky work and incentivizing liquidators. Reserve factor is a proxy for keeping interest content in force for what is effectively tantamount to a buffer against default and adverse market condition to place extra reserve at risk on risk assets.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a top altcoin to watch in 2025. The projects ranked alongside Cardano (ADA) as a top buy ahead of Q4 2025.  Backed by a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and robust oracle-driven risk controls, MUTM is a new age DeFi solution for all. As Cardano hovers around the $0.89 zone, early-growth phase investors are loading up on MUTM. Get your presale tokens now before the next phase price increase.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-altcoins-to-invest-in-2025-according-to-chatgpt/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks