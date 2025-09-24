With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Still at stage 6 of its […]With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Still at stage 6 of its […]

Top Altcoins to Watch This Week as September Nears an End

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 01:30
With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

Still at stage 6 of its presale at $0.035, MUTM is constructing a lending-and-borrowing protocol with actual utility and much higher upside in its nascent stage.  Mutuum Finance has already secured over $16.2 million and gained over 16,500 holders making it among the most scrutinized tokens going into the last week of the month.

Ethereum Trades Near $4,530 as September Winds Down

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,530, and recent price action has hovered between $4,475 and $4,600. Technical indicators show relative strength following ongoing growth in its smart contract platform and picking up adoption of layer-2 scaling technology. Resistance is forming in the $4,800–$5,000 zone, while support appears to be present in the $4,200–$4,400 zone. While ETH remains a pillar asset to decentralized finance and application infrastructure, some investors are pitting its potential returns against new DeFi project Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Skyrockets in Presale

MUTM round 6 presale is increasing very fast. It has crossed $16.2 million and has over 16,500 holders. Individuals who will purchase in this round will be able to generate huge profits when the token hits the market. Mutuum Finance is developing a robust ecosystem, and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Mutuum Finance has also collaborated with CertiK to create a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to drive the security of the platform. The program invites security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers to submit bugs found in the project. The bugs are effort-based and risk-based; critical, major, minor, and low. The initiative is important for the project as user balances are secured and the trust of investors is turbo-powered.

Mutuum Finance’s vision is to progress the horizon of the current DeFi ecosystem. The project has an early bird token giveaway that awards $100,000 MUTM with 10 users set to be provided with $10,000 MUTM.

The protocol is key on illiquidity management and is market risk aversionary, and therefore close levels, liquidation levels, and incentives for the liquidator exist. Asset volatility impacts Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and liquidation rules directly: the more volatile an asset, the riskier parameters, the tighter lending rules there might be. Other than that, the reserve multipliers are risk-weighted against the assets and make sure that the protocol is stable, secure, and robust in any type of market.

Mutuum Finance is also building a passive lending and borrowing protocol enabled by active management of capital and providing the facility of lending against securitized coins piles to the borrowers. It makes use of stability algorithm based platform and interest rate optimisation algorithm based on efficiency drivers and long-term capital utilisation resilience.

The Top Crypto to Watch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a top altcoin to watch at the end of September, offering far more upside than established veterans like Ethereum (ETH). Stage 6 presale tokens are available for $0.035, with over $16.2M raised and 16,500+ holders already have scooped up tokens. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and risk-managed lending protocols, MUTM offers security and utility. As ETH remains steady at $4,530, MUTM’s potential for long-term growth at this initial phase places it as one of the best DeFi deals this month. Purchase your tokens today before the presale rate climbs higher.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
